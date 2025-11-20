US-India Strikes Big Defence Deal: Javelin Missiles, Excalibur Projectiles Worth $93 Million Approved

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States has approved two significant military sales of Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems to India, valued at approximately $93 million, according to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The Javelin Missile System and its related equipment are estimated to cost $45.7 million, whereas the Excalibur Projectiles and associated equipment are estimated at $47.1 million.

The Indian government had requested to purchase up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles, the agency said. Arlington-based RTX Corporation will be the principal contractor.

India had also requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU).

The sale also covers a range of non-MDE (non-Major Defence Equipment) items, including Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK); primers; propellant charges; US Government technical assistance; technical data; repair and return services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

“The US Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor,” the statement read

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” DSCA said.

The sale is expected to enhance India's ability to address current and future threats, as well as deter regional threats. India will have no trouble integrating these articles and services into its armed forces, the agency noted.

DSCA said that executing this proposed sale will not necessitate assigning any extra US Government or contractor representatives to India.

“There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” the statement read.