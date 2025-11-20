Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Warm Afternoon And Mild Evening Expected

Get the detailed forecast for November 20. Expect a warm, sunny day with a 29°C high, but be aware of a serious warning for very unhealthy air quality. Stay safe!

A bright and sunny day is expected on November 20, with skies remaining mostly clear from morning through late afternoon. Despite the pleasant sunshine, conditions will feel quite warm. Real feel temperature is forecast to reach around 30°C, adding to the sense of warmth in direct sunlight.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 16°C

The daytime maximum temperature will climb to 29°C, creating a summery feel. Overnight, temperatures will drop to a mild 16°C, offering some relief from the daytime heat.

Air quality is expected to be very unhealthy. People with respiratory conditions, young children, and older adults should take extra care and consider limiting prolonged outdoor activity.

Winds will be generally light but could bring occasional gusts of up to 20 km/h, offering brief moments of relief from the heat. Overall, it will be a warm and sunny day, but precautions regarding air quality and UV exposure are strongly recommended.

Through to Sunday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 30°C, while minimum temperatures should fall between 15°C and 19°C.