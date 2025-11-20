Daily Horoscope, November 20: Big Career And Love Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope for November 20, 2025: On November 20, 2025, Aries will have financial gains and good health. Taurus may go on a trip, with chances of buying new property. Gemini will receive good news and success in love relationships. Cancer will complete pending tasks and benefit from government schemes. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign have chances of financial gain. Distances in family relationships will reduce. Marriage proposals may also come for the unmarried today. Stay away from wrongdoings, or you might face humiliation in society. They can start a new startup.

Taurus Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign may go on a trip. A situation of extra income will arise. There will be profits in business and jobs as well. Chances of buying a new vehicle or property are forming. Avoid lending money to anyone today, or it might not be returned.

Gemini Horoscope November 20, 2025

You will receive good news from your children. Health may see some ups and downs. The excess workload in business or job can be troubling. Today, you will try to do something new in your business. There is a possibility of success in love relationships.

Cancer Horoscope November 20, 2025

Today, your pending tasks will be completed. The day is good for romance. Your behavior will be praised in the family. You will benefit from government schemes. A minor dispute with neighbors might occur. You could face a false accusation.

Leo Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign will see big profits in business. You will get support from your children. Take special care of your health; blood pressure patients should get timely check-ups. You might have to compromise a little to maintain relationships. The day will be mixed.

Virgo Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign will be able to spend time with their family. Their business-related plans will also be successful. You might meet an old friend today. There are chances of visiting religious places. You will get your favorite food. Health will also be better than before.

Libra Horoscope November 20, 2025

Don't fall for someone's flattery, or you might make a wrong decision. Lack of sleep can cause new illnesses. You may go on a long-distance journey. Luck will not be on your side today. The workload in the job will be very high.

Scorpio Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign might face a false accusation today. An important task may get stuck, causing distress. Think carefully before starting any new work. There might be an argument in the family over money.

Sagittarius Horoscope November 20, 2025

The savings of people of this sign will increase. Students will get success. The relationship between husband and wife will become stronger. Love relationships may turn into marriage. Health will be much better than before. In the job, superiors may be pleased with your work and grant a promotion.

Capricorn Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign will consider new business plans. The job situation will be better than before. You will get relief from court cases. There may be an auspicious event in the family like a marriage or engagement. There are chances of happiness from children.

Aquarius Horoscope November 20, 2025

People of this sign should try to stay away from unnecessary disputes. The workload in the job will also be high. Luck will also be less favorable today. There might be high expenses on travel, which will disrupt the budget. You may have to borrow money for important tasks.

Pisces Horoscope November 20, 2025

Your planned tasks will be completed. You will get many opportunities to earn money. You will work with full enthusiasm in your job. There will be opportunities for romance in your love life. People in stocks and brokerage will also benefit. Married life will be blissful. Health will be better than before.

