Idli, Dosa Vs Oats: Which Is Best For Breakfast? What To Eat To Lose Weight?

Idli, Dosa Vs Oats: Trying hard to lose weight? Not sure what to eat for breakfast every morning to shed those pounds? Then you need to read this.

Breakfast sets your energy for the day. It should be light yet nutritious. South Indians love idli and dosa, but many switch to oats for weight loss. Let's find out which is best.

Idli is healthy, steamed, and oil-free. It's easy to digest but high in carbs and low in fiber, so it won't keep you full. For weight loss, eat just two with veggie-rich sambar.

Dosa is tasty but high in calories from oil and rice batter, so it's not great for weight loss. Eat it rarely. Opt for healthier versions like oats or ragi dosa with minimal oil.

Oats are a top choice for weight loss. High in fiber, they keep you full, reduce cravings, and are low-cal. Eat them as upma with veggies or with curd. Avoid sugar for best results.

To lose weight, you must follow certain food rules. Focus on high-fiber, high-protein meals and cut back on rice-based foods. Following these rules will help you lose weight easily.