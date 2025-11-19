Dubai's Al Maktoum International Is Not Just An Airport, It's A City Here's Why

Visitors to Dubai Airshow 2025 were given a perspective how Dubai's airport city will look like. A full-scale replica of Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), shows the massive expansion of what will eventually become the world's largest airport.

DWC is situated in Dubai South, approximately 35km from Dubai Marina. It was announced last year that DWC will become five times the size of Dubai International Airport (DXB) that will have five parallel runways and can accommodate 400 aircraft gates. The first phase of the expansion is targeted for completion around 2032, which will include a central passenger terminal and four concourses designed to handle 150 million passengers annually.

All operations at DXB will eventually be transferred to DWC and this Dh128 billion megaproject will eventually become the world's largest airport, capable of accommodating 260 million passengers annually.

But Dubai is not just building a vast airport, it is also creating another major urban enclave - a city with a diverse range of businesses, cultural institutions, and residential areas located southwest of the emirate.

The life-size model of the new airport city shows an ecosystem complete with terminals, runways, cargo zones, cultural districts and other institutions; as well as villas, mansions, medium-rise apartments and hotel network, plus a transport network connected to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Emirates Road (E611) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) – making DWC accessible from different parts of Dubai and neighbouring areas.

Everyone is excited about DWC, including investors - both local and foreign - as well as residents and foreigners who might be attracted to come and settle in Dubai. Here are the reasons why:

As cities arise, more jobs are also created. Developers anticipated early this year that as the 145-sq km master development is taking shape, thousands of job opportunities will also be made available.

The demand for properties alone will boost employment in the construction and housing sector as the 'airport city' is to expected to be home to more than one million people, once the airport opens – a big leap from the current population in the area of around 25,000 residents.

More jobs are also expected to be created in the logistics and transport sector with the creation of DWC as multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land, and sea (as it is also nearby Jebel Ali). Properties, offices, retail, hotels, hospitals, schools and other institutions will also bring without a doubt more employment, making DWC a key hub for Dubai's future growth and development.

The 'airport city' is planned to be well-connected to the rest of Dubai and the UAE by land and air, with a high-speed rail (Etihad Rail), new Metro line, air taxi and autonomous vehicles.

As reported last week, Etihad Rail - the UAE's national railway project - could have a stop at Al Maktoum International Airport, according to Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Etihad Rail will connect key cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain, Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Al Dhaid, Ghuweifat (bordering Saudi Arabia), and Sohar (Oman, via the Hafeet Rail project).

The airport city is strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Griffiths foresees“an eventual integrated system where passengers en route to the airport will be able to check their bags in at train stations.”

Dubai's airport city is not only about making business, it is also expected to boost the city's cultural landscape by being home to an opera house, theatre, exhibition halls, and a performing arts academy. It is also expected to attract artists and creatives from around the globe as it will also be home to creative business incubators.

There are already nearby attractions – one of which is Expo City Dubai, the legacy site of Expo 2020, which is just 20 minutes away from DWC. Also nearby is Dubai Parks and Resorts, home to Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Water Park and Neon Galaxy.

Meanwhile, details have already been shared as early as last year how the world's largest airport will look like.

DWC will be a city within a city - as it will have inside its own transport system, including a monorail cutting across a mini-forest. There will be green zones, entertainment hub and other offerings such as food, beverage, and retail.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), which is responsible for the design of the new passenger terminal at DWC, earlier said DWC is designed combining tradition, culture and innovation. There will be multi-level highways leading to the new airport, and the passengers, upon reaching the curbside drop off zone, will be greeted by what is designed as the world's largest sun canopy.

A vast green zone representing the zero-carbon ambition of Dubai will welcome the passengers inside the terminal. Trees will line up the passenger terminals. There will be a giant projection of an indoor aquarium and an indoor tropical garden that passengers will find relaxing.

Large spaces are also dedicated to shops, restaurants, as well as for entertainment and relaxation. Boarding gates will have generous open spaces and DWC will have a total of 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways within a total area of 70 square kilometres.

The best part is all about sustainability as the new airport's terminals and concourses will rely completely on clean energy sources like photovoltaic solar panels. High-performance insulated buildings will be enveloped by solar glazing to control energy inputs.