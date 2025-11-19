403
Sidra Medicine Celebrates 24 Future Doctor Programme Graduates
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the graduation of 24 high school students from its first Future Doctor Programme, an immersive educational initiative to introduce young learners to the world of modern medicine.
The Future Doctor Programme is hosted at Sidra Medicine's state-of-the-art Simulation Centre and offers students a structured, five-day experience that mirrors real clinical environments. Led by a team of Simulation instructors and cross-departmental clinical educators, the programme includes interactive workshops, multi-station simulation training using advanced manikins, and guided clinical exposure.
Prof Ibrahim Janahi, chief medical officer and chair, Medical Education at Sidra Medicine, said:“Nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals is a core pillar of our mission at Sidra Medicine. The Future Doctor Programme provides students with real, hands-on exposure to the world of medicine and research.
We are incredibly proud of the 24 graduates who have demonstrated passion, curiosity, and commitment to learning, playing a role in redefining the future of healthcare in Qatar.” As part of the curriculum, students completed Basic Life Support and CPR accredited by the American Heart Association, alongside introductory skills in first aid, emergency response, and patient communication.
The programme is delivered by Sidra Medicine's clinical and technical experts, ensuring that participants learn in a safe, supportive, and highly specialized environment. Dr Murtada Hammad, director, Medical Education Operations at Sidra Medicine, added:“This programme reflects our belief that early engagement is key to inspiring young people to pursue careers in healthcare. Through simulation, clinical observation, and skill-building activities, students can connect theory with practice in a meaningful way.” Sidra Medicine Qatar Foundation Future Doctor Programme
