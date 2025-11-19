403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Showcases Efforts For Climate Action At COP30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's pavilion at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), held in Belem, Brazil, has organised a panel discussion entitled "National Communications in Support of Climate Action."
The discussion featured a number of international experts and specialists in climate reporting and transparency systems. The session aimed to highlight the vital role of national communications and climate reports in enhancing transparency and improving countries' readiness to develop effective policies for mitigating and adapting to climate change, as well as aligning national efforts with the commitments of the Paris Agreement.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change presented an overview of Qatar's efforts in updating its national reports and enhancing its readiness to comply with the requirements of the enhanced transparency framework under the Paris Agreement.
The ministry emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences among countries to improve the quality of climate reports and support global climate action. During the session, participants discussed the importance of preparing national communications and periodic reports for States Parties, the role of accurate data in supporting decision-making, and highlighted the relationship between national communications, nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans.
They also reviewed the challenges related to capacity building and strengthening transparency systems in developing countries, and international cooperation mechanisms for developing climate reporting capacities. COP30 Paris Agreement climate reports
The discussion featured a number of international experts and specialists in climate reporting and transparency systems. The session aimed to highlight the vital role of national communications and climate reports in enhancing transparency and improving countries' readiness to develop effective policies for mitigating and adapting to climate change, as well as aligning national efforts with the commitments of the Paris Agreement.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change presented an overview of Qatar's efforts in updating its national reports and enhancing its readiness to comply with the requirements of the enhanced transparency framework under the Paris Agreement.
The ministry emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences among countries to improve the quality of climate reports and support global climate action. During the session, participants discussed the importance of preparing national communications and periodic reports for States Parties, the role of accurate data in supporting decision-making, and highlighted the relationship between national communications, nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans.
They also reviewed the challenges related to capacity building and strengthening transparency systems in developing countries, and international cooperation mechanisms for developing climate reporting capacities. COP30 Paris Agreement climate reports
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment