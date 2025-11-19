Al-Sisi, Putin Mark Installation Of Reactor Pressure Vessel At Egypt's First Dabaa Nuclear Unit

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the installation of the reactor pressure vessel at the first unit of the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant marks“a new and bright chapter” in Egypt's nuclear programme, underscoring the depth of Cairo's strategic partnership with Moscow.

Speaking via video link during a ceremony also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Al-Sisi said the milestone fulfills Egypt's decades-long ambition to launch a peaceful nuclear energy programme. He added that Dabaa is“practical proof” that cooperation with Russia extends beyond political statements and is reflected in tangible development projects.

Al-Sisi stressed that the plant will bolster Egypt's energy security amid global energy instability and high fossil-fuel prices, describing the revival of the national nuclear programme as“a strategic choice to secure safe, clean and sustainable energy in support of Egypt's Vision 2030.” He said the project will help develop local nuclear expertise, train Egyptian personnel, create thousands of jobs, and position Egypt among leading countries in the peaceful use of nuclear technology. He thanked Russia and the project's joint workforce, calling for continued adherence to international standards throughout implementation.

According to presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the ceremony included a documentary on the nuclear project and remarks from Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, Egyptian Electricity Minister Mahmoud Essmat, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Putin congratulated Egypt on the installation milestone, praising the pace of construction and Al-Sisi's personal oversight. He said the plant will support Egypt's growing economy and highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two countries, recalling Soviet involvement in building the Aswan High Dam. The Russian president noted that Rosatom employs state-of-the-art technology and adheres to environmental standards, adding that Russia provides training programmes for Egyptian nuclear specialists and that nuclear science offers applications in fields such as medicine and agriculture. He also extended birthday wishes to Al-Sisi.

El-Shenawy added that Nuclear Power Plants Authority chief Sherif Helmy officially declared the reactor vessel ready for installation and requested the two presidents to give the signal to begin the operation, after which installation commenced at the Dabaa site.

Earlier Wednesday, Egypt signed an order to purchase nuclear fuel for the first reactor core of Unit 1, a Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor, and finalized a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Rosatom. The agreement expands bilateral collaboration across multiple fields, including the nuclear sector, medical applications such as radioisotope production for cancer treatment, 3D printing technologies that serve nuclear industries, and communications.

Officials said the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant is a strategic pillar of Egypt's energy-transition plans and sustainable development agenda. The project is also expected to support industrial development and enhance the technical capabilities of Egyptian personnel in the field of peaceful nuclear technology.