New Forms Of Online Fraud Driven By Artificial Intelligence

With the arrival of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season, millions of people are shopping online. However, this is also one of the times of year when cybercriminals take advantage of the opportunity to carry out digital fraud and phishing, smishing, and identity theft campaigns.

In the context of International Computer Security Day, which will be celebrated on November 30, experts from Sistemas Aplicativos, SISAP are warning about the new types of fraud that have emerged this year, many of which have been enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence to generate electronic scams. They are therefore calling for digital prevention, warning about new types of fraud and sharing recommendations for safe shopping.

Cybersecurity specialists have identified a notable increase in the use of artificial intelligence to create more credible and personalized scams. From fake websites that are almost identical to the originals to automated messages that mimic the tone of well-known brands, criminals seek to deceive victims with an unprecedented level of sophistication.

In this context, Esteban Pinetta, Digital Fraud Analyst at SISAP, warns that“during peak shopping seasons, electronic fraud increases significantly. It is essential to verify that websites are legitimate, be wary of promotions with exaggerated urgency, and always confirm official channels before making a payment.”

Experts point out that criminals are using AI to create fake websites that are almost identical to the originals and automated messages that mimic the tone and style of well-known brands, with an unprecedented level of sophistication. Among the main threats are:

Advanced phishing: fake emails and websites that accurately reproduce official portals.

Smishing: SMS messages with fake offers or alerts about non-existent deliveries.

OTP code fraud: misleading requests for users to share their verification or confirmation codes.

SISAP recommends adopting safe digital habits before, during, and after making an online purchase. These include:



Verifying that the website begins with and belongs to a legitimate domain.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for email and online banking.

Be wary of offers that seem“too good to be true.”

Do not share passwords or verification codes. Check your bank statements frequently.

Attackers are leveraging artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic messages and obtain personal data. The first line of defense is to protect your digital identity: use multi-factor authentication, review app permissions, and never share passwords or verification codes,” says José Amado, Digital Identities Manager at SISAP.

The Digital Identities Manager at SISAP also recommends using credit and debit cards strategically, with the former being preferable for purchases abroad or large amounts, while the latter should be reserved for local purchases or cash withdrawals. It is therefore important to check with your bank whether your card has additional security features, such as 3D Secure. In addition, experts recommend protecting devices by keeping the operating system and antivirus software up to date, verifying the reputation of sellers in marketplaces, avoiding clicking on links received via instant messaging or SMS, and frequently checking bank transactions to detect any irregularities in a timely manner.

E-commerce businesses must redouble their efforts to ensure consumer confidence. SISAP suggests implementing fraud detection systems, verifying domain authenticity, and training staff to respond to cyber incidents. It is also key to clearly communicate official promotions and legitimate contact channels to prevent impersonation.

As part of International Computer Security Day, SISAP invites users to take a few minutes to review their security settings, update passwords, and enable multi-factor authentication.

“Digital prevention is everyone's responsibility. Being aware, verifying information, and sharing best practices can prevent financial losses and protect our online identity,” concludes Amado.

The post New Forms of Online Fraud Driven By Artificial Intelligence appeared first on The Costa Rica News.