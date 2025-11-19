Maple Syrup Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Maple Syrup Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size for maple syrup has seen a solid growth. The market is projected to rise from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion in 2025 representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The surge in growth during the historical period can be linked to a heightened awareness of health, a rise in the recognition of organic products, the growth of maple production, the expansion of e-commerce, along with government assistance and regulations.

The market for maple syrup is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, anticipating to reach a value of ""$2.26 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as its eco-friendly and sustainable image, product diversification, recognition of different maple syrup grades, and an increased demand for local and artisanal products, along with a blend of global cuisines. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the innovation of maple-flavored products, advertisements of health benefits, technological advancements, eco-friendly and responsible sourcing tactics, and increased spending in marketing and promotion efforts.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Maple Syrup Market?

The upswing in the demand for baked products is anticipated to boost the expansion of the maple syrup market in the future. Baked products denote baked dough or batter-based items, such as bread, desserts including cakes, cookies, and other sugary delicacies. Incorporation of maple syrup in baked products infuses a rich flavor and a natural sweetness into any culinary creation. Regardless of whether it's used as a flavor booster or a primary sweetening agent, maple syrup imparts a warm, intricate touch to baked items, making them even more enticing and propelling the maple syrup market forward. For example, in November 2022, as stated by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a Canadian government department, the total worldwide retail sales of baked goods amounted to $425.7 billion in 2022, a surge from $407.2 billion in 2021. Hence, the escalating demand for baked items is fueling the advancement of the maple syrup market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Maple Syrup Market?

Major players in the Maple Syrup Global Market Report 2025 include:

. The Kroger Co.

. The Kraft Heinz Company

. Wegmans Food Markets

. The J.M. Smucker Company

. Coombs Family Farms

. B&G Foods Inc.

. Rogers Sugar Inc.

. NYS Maple Producers Association

. Stonewall Kitchen

. Maple Grove Farms

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Maple Syrup Sector?

In the maple syrup market, product inventions are becoming a significant trend. To maintain their market position, major firms in this industry are creating novel products. For example, Protein Rebel Ltd., a British company that manufactures protein-oriented food, drinks, and tobacco, introduced Maple Ignite, an energy gel made entirely of maple syrup, in the UK for the first time in January 2023. This product, which is formulated using light maple syrup from Canadian maple trees and admixed with sea salt, is being marketed as a supplement to improve stamina for sports like running and cycling.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Maple Syrup Market Segments

The maple syrupmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Sugar Maple, Black Maple, Red Maple

2) By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionary, Flavor Enhancer, Dairy, Frozen Desserts

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Sugar Maple: Grade A Maple Syrup, Grade B Maple Syrup

2) By Black Maple: Pure Black Maple Syrup, Blended Black Maple Syrup

3) By Red Maple: Pure Red Maple Syrup, Blended Red Maple Syrup

Which Regions Are Dominating The Maple Syrup Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Maple Syrup Global Market Report, North America was noted as the biggest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific was predicted to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Regional markets reviewed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

