Passenger Information System Market Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Segmentation, Leading Companies And Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alstom SA (France), Wabtec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Televic (Belgium)."Passenger Information System Market By Solution (Display System, Announcement System, Emergency Communication System, Infotainment System), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Airways & Waterways) - Global Forecast to 2028.

The size of the global Passenger Information System Market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, from USD 29.3 billion in 2023 to USD 52.6 billion by 2028. A number of factors, including as lower operating costs, higher production and efficiency, and improved accessibility, are driving the passenger information system market's continuous expansion. By offering real-time updates on arrival and departure times, delays, interruptions, and route changes, passenger information systems significantly contribute to the improvement of passengers' travel experiences in modern transportation.

Download PDF Brochure@

The competitive landscape and the existence of a robust vendor ecosystem play a pivotal role in propelling innovation and development within the passenger information system market. The dynamic competition among technology providers fosters a continuous push for advancements, driving the evolution of more sophisticated and cost-effective solutions. In this competitive environment, companies strive to outpace each other in introducing cutting-edge features, improving system interoperability, and enhancing overall performance. The race to meet and exceed market demands encourages rapidly integrating emerging technologies into passenger information systems, such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and data analytics. As vendors vie for market share, customers benefit from diverse options, leading to an accelerated pace of innovation and a broader range of choices. The competitive forces within the passenger information system market catalyze continuous improvement, ensuring that the sector remains at the forefront of technological advancements while fostering sustained market growth.

“Based on solution, display systems segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The display system segment in the passenger information system market is poised to hold the largest market size throughout 2023-2028. This growth is fueled by a rising demand for visual information, advancements in display technology, and its widespread application across various transportation modes. Additionally, operators' focus on passenger experience and integration with other systems further set the segment's leading position.

“Services segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

A key factor is the rising demand for managed services, where experts handle maintenance, updates, and security, allowing transportation authorities and companies to focus on their core operations while reducing upfront costs and complexity. Additionally, the growing complexity of PIS solutions featuring real-time data integration, multi-modal information delivery, and AI-powered analytics necessitates specialized expertise in areas like system integration, configuration, and data analysis. This creates a strong market for services such as consulting, maintenance, and support.

Furthermore, the increased focus on passenger experience drives the demand for personalized information and enhanced convenience. This fuels the need for services like passenger support, and data analysis to tailor information delivery to individual needs. The shift towards subscription-based models for PIS solutions also favors the services segment, generating recurring revenue streams for providers and enabling continuous improvement and innovation, further attracting customers.

Finally, the integration of emerging technologies like IoT, big data, and AI requires specialized expertise for implementation and maintenance. Service providers offer these capabilities, making them valuable partners for PIS deployments. In a competitive market, offering comprehensive services alongside solutions becomes crucial for differentiation. Services like consulting, maintenance, and support enable providers to go beyond simply selling products and create lasting partnerships with clients.

“Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

Asia-Pacific anticipates a brighter future, dominating the overall market expansion from 2023 to 2028. This is driven by a convergence of factors that includes rapid infrastructure development creating demand for advanced PIS solutions, technological advancements like AI and IoT unlocking personalized information and predictive maintenance, government initiatives promoting smart cities and intelligent transportation systems, rising urbanization necessitating efficient public transport solutions, and increasing disposable incomes fueling demand for personalized and convenient travel experiences. This is evident in initiatives such as India's Smart Cities Mission and China's investments in high-speed rail and smart airports. However, growth might vary within Asia Pacific, with developed economies taking the lead, and challenges like data privacy and cybersecurity needing to be addressed.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Passenger Information System Market

Real-time multimodal information delivery - Modern PISs provide live, synchronized updates across displays, mobile apps, public-address systems and in-vehicle screens. They fuse data from train/bus telemetry, station sensors and third-party feeds (weather, traffic) to push consistent arrival/departure times, platform changes and disruption alerts so passengers get the same authoritative view wherever they are.

Systems now tailor information by exact passenger location (station concourse, platform, onboard carriage) and travel phase (boarding, in-transit, arrival). That allows targeted instructions-e.g., platform change only shown on affected platforms, or boarding guidance for specific carriages-reducing crowding and confusion during service changes.

PIS platforms increasingly use historical data and short-term predictive models to forecast crowd levels, likely delays, and alternate routes before problems fully materialize. This proactive guidance (suggested re-routing, expected boarding times) improves passenger experience and helps operators smooth peak loads.

Leading systems integrate real-time info with ticketing, contactless payments and journey planners across modes (rail, bus, tram, micromobility). Passengers can see fare options, buy/validate tickets, and receive transfer instructions in a single information flow - simplifying end-to-end travel and reducing missed connections.

Major Highlights of the Passenger Information System Market

Public transportation authorities worldwide are rapidly deploying PIS solutions as part of digital transformation and smart city missions. Real-time information, automated announcements, and integrated mobility platforms are becoming standard expectations for improving commuter satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Modern PIS deployments increasingly rely on cloud platforms, connected sensors, GPS, and onboard IoT modules to deliver continuous, accurate service updates. This shift not only lowers infrastructure costs but also enables scalable, centrally managed networks across large fleets, stations, and multimodal systems.

Transit agencies are investing in AI-driven PIS capabilities that forecast delays, predict crowding, and automate service alerts. Machine learning improves timetable accuracy, enhances fleet visibility, and helps operators make faster, data-backed decisions that minimize disruption impacts.

With the surge in smartphone usage, passengers expect tailored notifications, multimodal trip planning, digital tickets, and accessibility-focused features. Mobile apps integrated with PIS platforms are becoming key differentiators, offering real-time travel updates, route guidance, and contextual alerts.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Passenger Information System Market

The major vendors covered in the passenger information system market are Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Alstom SA (France), Wabtec Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Cubic Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Televic (Belgium), ST Engineering Ltd (Singapore), Indra (Spain), Medha Servo Drives (India), Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Dysten (Poland), Lunetta (India), r2p Group (Germany), Icon Multimedia (Spain), Passio Technologies (US), Teleste (Finland), Lancom D.O.O (Slovenia), Simpleway (Czech Republic), Eke-Electronics (Finland), Quester Tangent (Canada), and LOT Group (Ukraine). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the passenger information system market.

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Advantech, a publicly held company, provides IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. The company uses technologies that include IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) and promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist its clients in connecting their industrial chains. Further, the company operates through the business segments, namely, Industrial Internet of Things Services (IIoT), Embedded Board and Design-in Services (EIoT), Allied Design and Manufacturing Services (Allied DMS), Intelligent Services (SIoT), and Global Customer Services (AGS & APS). As of March 2023, the company had annual revenue of USD 2.3 billion and had 9,430 employees.

Alstom SA (France)

Alstom, a publicly held company, offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams, and e-buses to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling, and digital mobility solutions. As of March 2023, Alstom generated revenue of USD 17.9 billion, invested USD 682 million in R&D, and had 80,183 total employees. In the light-rail vehicle segment, Alstom Citadis offers modern mobility solutions for the modern-day city in the light-rail sector.

Wabtec Corporation (US)

Wabtec Corporation, based in the United States, is a leading provider of equipment, systems, and services for the global rail industry. With a history dating back over 150 years, Wabtec is known for its innovative solutions in freight and transit rail transportation, including locomotives, freight cars, signaling and train control systems, and maintenance services. The company's products and technologies play a vital role in enhancing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of rail operations worldwide. Wabtec's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a trusted partner for rail operators seeking cutting-edge solutions to meet their evolving needs.

Siemens AG (Germany)

Siemens AG, headquartered in Germany, is a multinational conglomerate with operations spanning various sectors, including electrification, automation, and digitalization. As a global leader in industrial technology, Siemens offers a wide range of products and services, from power generation and transmission to industrial automation and smart infrastructure solutions. The company's innovative technologies drive progress in areas such as energy efficiency, mobility, healthcare, and manufacturing. With a strong focus on sustainability and digital transformation, Siemens continues to shape the future of industries worldwide, delivering solutions that improve efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.