Funkymedia From Łódź Boosts DIY Store's Online Sales By 63% Using Brand Mentions And AI

Funkymedia From Łódź Boosts DIY Store's Online Sales By 63% Using Brand Mentions And AI
The main goal of the cooperation was to grow e-commerce sales and strengthen brand awareness among homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. Instead of classic, aggressive link building, FunkyMedia focused on natural brand mentions in real user discussions – on building forums, DIY groups and industry portals – supported by data analysis and AI-assisted content creation.
Key results (6-month campaign)
+63% online sales (vs. previous 6 months)
+78% organic traffic
+136% traffic from branded search queries
+42% more transactions from the organic channel
over 1,100 new brand mentions across the web
Mini case study:“Bathroom renovation without mistakes”
As part of the thematic campaign“Bathroom renovation without mistakes”, FunkyMedia analysed hundreds of real user questions and created an in-depth online guide plus a series of expert contributions in relevant discussions. The results:
+214% traffic growth in bathroom-related categories
+71% increase in sales of bathroom products in 3 months
“Since 2010, we've been building SEO strategies that go beyond rankings alone. In this project, high-quality conversations with customers, enhanced by AI-driven analysis, were the key. Well-planned brand mentions can have a direct, measurable impact on sales,” says the CEO of FunkyMedia.
About FunkyMedia
FunkyMedia is an SEO agency based in Łódź, Poland, founded in 2010. The company specialises in e-commerce SEO, brand visibility through brand mentions, content marketing, and the use of AI for data analysis and content creation. FunkyMedia works with brands in e-commerce, construction & DIY, home & garden, finance and B2B sectors.
