Maritime & Healthcare Group Announces Webinar:“From Policy To Practice: Women's Wellbeing In Maritime”

BERLIN, Germany, 19 November 2025 - Maritime & Healthcare Group (MHG), a leading organization dedicated to seafarer wellbeing, will host a landmark webinar on 27 November 2025, at 15:00 CET, titled "From Policy to Practice: Women's Wellbeing in Maritime."

The event, hosted by Maritime & Healthcare Group's Director of Mental Health Sofia Rizou, will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and maritime professionals to examine how the industry can genuinely support women's wellbeing at sea and on shore through policy. Registration is open now on #/registration.

This discussion addresses a critical gap in the maritime industry, where women represent a small but growing percentage of the workforce, often facing unique challenges related to workplace culture, physical and mental wellness, and career development. Challenges to be covered include:

Workplace Culture and Gender Integration - Examining dynamics of mixed-gender crews, addressing stereotypes, and building supportive environments for female seafarers

Physical and Mental Wellness at Sea - Addressing gender-specific health challenges, coping mechanisms for stress and isolation, and the importance of safe spaces and mental health support

Policy, Training, and Retention - Discussing gender sensitivity in maritime training, career development pathways, and strategies to improve long-term retention of women seafarers

Future Outlook - Exploring changing perceptions, the evolving role of men as allies, technological advancements' impact on gender roles, and the vision for a balanced, diverse maritime workforce

Speakers include four prominent voices in maritime wellbeing and gender equality including Anna W. Karunatilleke, Dr. Asif, Ms. Achala Vithanage, and Fatma Nur Yalcınkaya.







Maritime & Healthcare Group (MHG) is dedicated to advancing seafarer wellbeing including physical and mental health while in port and at sea. MHG sells medical staffing for maritime, medical recruitment for maritime, mental health and in-port medical checks & emergency services.