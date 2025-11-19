Shanghang, Fujian: Electricity Empowers“Six Aspects Of Common Prosperity,” Providing Practical Solutions For Rural Revitalization.

MENAFN - GetNews) In Xibei Village, Caixi Town, Shanghang County, western Fujian Province, a shared prosperity belt connects fields, forests, and industrial bases. In recent years, Shanghang County has innovatively implemented a "six-pronged shared prosperity" mechanism in Caixi Town, with the State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company taking the initiative to inject strong momentum into rural revitalization with reliable power and high-quality service.







At the Caixi Town Rural Revitalization Industry Incubation Center, the "Cloud Workshop" live-streaming sales model is helping local agricultural products and handicrafts gain wider recognition. To support this new business model, the State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company implemented the "Power Pioneer for Rural Revitalization" special action, formulating "one policy per industry" power supply plans. Early intervention during the incubation center's construction phase involved upgrading two nearby distribution transformers to 400 kVA and renovating over 10 kilometers of low-voltage lines, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for live-streaming through "power-on-demand projects."

The State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company innovatively promoted a collaborative service model involving government "power liaisons" and enterprise "power grid members," achieving full coverage of all 14 administrative villages in the town. "We've established WeChat groups for grid-based services in the area. Residents can report any electricity-related issues in the group, and the grid manager will verify and handle them immediately," explained Li Tianjing, director of the Caixi Power Supply Station. Over the past three years, they have resolved 113 electricity-related problems and conducted 45 safety awareness campaigns, effectively bridging the "last mile" in serving the people.

Focusing on green and low-carbon development, Caixi Town has made photovoltaic power generation projects a key driver of rural revitalization. They have integrated public rooftop resources such as village committees and community centers for the elderly to invest in and construct photovoltaic power generation projects. The State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company has opened a "green channel" for these projects, providing one-stop grid connection services. Currently, the town has completed 23 photovoltaic projects, with an average daily power generation of approximately 3,393 kilowatt-hours and an annual revenue of approximately 490,000 yuan, providing a stable source of income for the village collective economy.

In recent years, the State Grid Shanghang County Power Supply Company has invested over 20 million yuan in upgrading the power grid in Caixi Town, constructing and renovating over 80 kilometers of high and low voltage lines, adding and upgrading 45 distribution substations, and replacing over 8,500 smart meters. This has eliminated long-term low voltage issues, laying a solid power foundation for rural industrial development.

Today, Caixi Town has formed a demonstration belt for modern fruit and vegetable, Ganoderma lucidum, and honey industries, with an annual output value of 110 million yuan. Village collective economic income has increased by over 1 million yuan, and the per capita disposable income of farmers has reached 32,000 yuan. The city is also using Caixi as a "model" to promote the "six common prosperity" mechanism across the entire region. A new path to common prosperity empowered by electricity is rapidly unfolding. (Hu Zhaoqun)