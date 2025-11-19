Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Final Closing Of Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $300,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), with reference to its prior news releases dated October 22, 2025 and October 24, 2025, is pleased to announce the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Under the Final Tranche, the Company issued 6,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000. Together with the first tranche of 6,000,000 Units closed on October 24, 2025, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000 under the Offering. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

With the completion of the Final Tranche, the Company has now closed the Offering in full as previously announced.

Final approval of the Offering remains subject to the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital, continued advancement of its graphite processing technologies, and ongoing development work related to its battery initiatives.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news, please refer to the website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact:

Email: ...

Tel: (519-763-1197)

