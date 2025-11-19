New Found Gold Announces Infill And Expansion Drilling At The K2 Zone, Queensway Gold Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce new results from infill and expansion drilling at the K2 zone (" K2 ") and limited infill drilling at the Jackpot zone (" Jackpot ") in the AFZ Core (" AFZC "), as part of the Company's ongoing 2025 drill program on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project (" Queensway " or the " Project ") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Highlights include:

K2 AFZC Phase 1 open pit infill program:





16.7 g/t Au1 over 12.25 m2 from 144.25 m (NFGC-25-2416)



5.32 g/t Au over 18.85 m from 184.55 m (NFGC-25-2453)



4.17 g/t Au over 18.00 m from 26.00 m (NFGC-25-2371)



3.71 g/t Au over 18.25 m from 127.75 m (NFGC-25-2371)



4.52 g/t Au over 10.00m from 131.00 m (NFGC-25-2436) 3.94 g/t Au over 10.25m from 155.85m (NFGC-25-2436)

K2 AFZC expansion:

2.38 g/t Au over 22.10 m from 112.00 m (NFGC-25-2362) Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold stated: "Infill drilling of the AFZC Phase 1 open pits at K2 and Jackpot at Queensway continues to demonstrate good continuity of gold mineralization and a good correlation with the initial MRE. As part of this phase of our 2025 campaign, we drilled deeper than the previously tested limits of mineralization at K2. We were encouraged to encounter a broad interval of gold mineralization, highlighting the zone's potential for expansion to depth." Work Summary The results presented in this release include infill and expansion drilling within the Phase 1 open pit at K2 and infill drilling within the Phase 1 open pit at Jackpot, as outlined in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") on the AFZC (see the New Found Gold news release dated July 21 2025; Figures 1 to 3). In total, this release reports the results of 5,777 meters (" m ") of drilling across 46 diamond drill holes (" DDH ") at K2 and Jackpot completed in H2/25 as part of the AFZ Core (AFZC) infill program. Drill highlights, along with detailed results for all 46 DDH, are provided in Tables 1 to 3 below. At K2, this work included 5,293 m of drilling in 38 DDH which commenced in June and has recently been completed with the remaining assay results expected in late Q4/25. At Jackpot, a limited Phase 1 infill program was conducted in Q3/25, with 484 m across 8 DDH, of which all results are included in this release.





Figure 1: Plan view map of the AFZ Core with location of K2 and Jackpot zones. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

K2 The primary objective of the recently completed drilling at K2 was to upgrade mineral resources from the inferred to the indicated category within the PEA Phase 1 open pit. Infill results received to date confirm good continuity of gold mineralization at K2 and demonstrate a good correlation with the existing mineral resource estimate (" MRE ") block model. In addition, this work identified promising regions of high-grade mineralization that will be evaluated in detail during an updated MRE, currently planned for H1/26. Notably, DDH NFGC-25-2362 intersected 2.38 g/t Au over 22.10 m immediately outside of the PEA open pit shell and initial MRE block model (Figure 3). This area will be assessed for follow up drilling in 2026. K2 is a gold-mineralized zone comprised of multiple structures and crosscutting vein orientations, currently defined by a mineralized footprint measuring approximately 490 m in length and 395 m in width. Gold mineralization begins at surface and has been defined by drilling to a maximum vertical depth of 250 m, where it remains open to depth (Figure 3). The majority of gold at K2 is hosted within the K2 main structure (" K2MS "), a gold-bearing, low-angle fault zone dipping 30-40° to the south-southeast. This structure shares a similar dip to the Keats West zone and has a strike orientation comparable to the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone. Within the broader mineralized system at K2, multiple high-grade gold domains occur alongside areas of mineralization distributed over broad thicknesses, typically concentrated near structural intersections or zones of structural complexity. Looking ahead, drilling at K2 in 2026 is planned to focus on converting PEA Phase 2 open pit inferred resources to indicated and advancing drilling on PEA underground mining panels. Jackpot Similar to K2, the primary objective of the recently completed 2025 drilling at Jackpot was to upgrade mineral resources from the inferred to the indicated category within the PEA Phase 1 open pit. Jackpot required only a nominal amount of drilling to cover the Phase 1 open pits. Previous drilling tested the remainder of the area at the required drill hole spacing to the indicated category. This program is complete, and all assay results have been received (Tables 1 to 2).





Figure 2: Plan view map K2 and Jackpot zones. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:







Figure 3: Cross-section of the K2 PEA open pit (looking west). To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Looking Ahead The 70,000 m 2025 Queensway drill program commenced in May 2025, with approximately 80% of the drilling focused on the AFZ Core area and the remaining 20% focused on exploration targets outside the MRE area. The 2025 Queensway drill program is over 85% complete and is on track to finish all proposed drilling in Q4/25. Infill drilling covering the PEA Phase 1 open pits, with the objective of converting resources from inferred to indicated, is ongoing and expected to be completed in Q4/25. Additional ongoing drilling at Queensway includes geotechnical drilling of PEA Phase 1 pits, condemnation drilling for infrastructure and plant siting and hydrogeological drilling, all of which has commenced and is expected to conclude in Q4/25. Exploration drilling continues in the vicinity of the Dropkick zone in the AFZ Peripheral (" AFZP ") area, approximately 11 kilometres north of the AFZC, where the Company has begun to outline a new zone of gold mineralization (see the New Found Gold news releases dated February 11, 2025, May 21, 2025, October 30, 2025 ). In addition to the 2025 drill program, an excavation program is underway to excavate, map and channel sample near-surface zones of the AFZC, with the objective of validating the geological model and collecting detailed analytical information across key zones that will be part of the PEA Phase 1 mine plan. Excavation, mapping and channel sampling of the Lotto zone (' Lotto ") is now complete, and samples have been sent for analysis. The Lotto excavation has uncovered a 210 m long by 70 m area; results from this work will be released once they are available. With channel sampling at the Keats and Iceberg excavations complete (see the New Found Gold news releases dated September 23, 2024, December 2, 2024 and September 25, 2025 ), a 5 m by 5 m definition drilling program covering a 65 m by 30 m area is ongoing at the Keats zone and a 5 m by 5 m definition drilling program covering a 60 m by 45 m area has commenced at the Iceberg zone in late Q4/25. Table 1: Drill Result Highlights. K2

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2336 12.00 23.60 11.60 1.08 65-95 K2 NFGC-25-2343 5.65 18.20 12.55 1.77 75-95 K2 NFGC-25-2362 112.00 134.10 22.10 2.38 70-95 K2 Including 120.00 120.50 0.50 21.21 70-95 NFGC-25-2368 26.00 36.50 10.50 3.34 45-75 K2 Including 30.50 31.00 0.50 15.69 45-75 NFGC-25-2371 26.00 44.00 18.00 4.17 70-95 K2 Including 30.80 31.40 0.60 11.68 70-95 And 127.75 146.00 18.25 3.71 70-95 Including 133.45 134.75 1.30 25.06 70-95 NFGC-25-2388 47.70 50.05 2.35 11.87 Unknown K2 Including 47.70 48.50 0.80 34.83 Unknown And 148.25 165.45 17.20 1.63 70-95 NFGC-25-2413 93.65 104.00 10.35 3.54 70-95 K2 Including 97.90 98.70 0.80 17.40 70-95 NFGC-25-2416 144.25 156.50 12.25 16.72 55-85 K2 Including 145.15 146.00 0.85 52.48 55-85 Including 151.95 153.45 1.50 23.54 55-85 Including 154.45 155.25 0.80 14.31 55-85 Including 155.80 156.15 0.35 286.35 55-85 NFGC-25-2428 112.60 118.50 5.90 5.84 65-95 K2 Including 112.60 114.30 1.70 16.78 65-95 NFGC-25-2436 131.00 141.00 10.00 4.52 45-75 K2 Including 132.50 133.00 0.50 12.10 45-75 Including 135.80 137.50 1.70 15.49 45-75 And 155.85 166.10 10.25 3.94 Unknown Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 21.59 Unknown NFGC-25-2453 184.55 203.40 18.85 5.32 45-75 K2 Including 184.55 185.05 0.50 13.79 45-75 Including 185.60 186.95 1.35 24.67 45-75 Including 190.25 191.15 0.90 19.83 45-75 Including 197.85 198.75 0.90 13.16 45-75 NFGC-25-2459 173.85 180.90 7.05 4.36 65-95 K2 Including 173.85 174.65 0.80 14.12 65-96 Including 175.50 175.85 0.35 21.02 65-95 NFGC-25-2476 124.70 131.05 6.35 5.94 Unknown K2 Including 124.70 125.75 1.05 26.51 Unknown Including 126.15 126.45 0.30 22.05 Unknown













JACKPOT Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2430 15.25 17.55 2.30 15.10 55-85 Jackpot Including 16.55 16.85 0.30 113.75 55-85

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all 46 drill holes are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this news release for K2 and Jackpot

K2

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2332 12.65 15.25 2.60 1.57 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2336 12.00 23.60 11.60 1.08 65-95 K2 NFGC-25-2338 18.50 21.10 2.60 9.84 70-95 K2 Including 20.30 21.10 0.80 27.83 70-95 NFGC-25-2340 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2343 5.65 18.20 12.55 1.77 75-95 K2 NFGC-25-2344 3.70 6.00 2.30 2.35 50-80 K2 And 49.00 51.10 2.10 3.20 70-95 NFGC-25-2347 32.45 36.85 4.40 4.65 70-95 K2 Including 35.80 36.40 0.60 11.71 70-95 NFGC-25-2350 47.00 49.60 2.60 1.06 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2353 9.60 12.45 2.85 5.50 55-85 K2 Including 11.00 11.45 0.45 20.62 55-85 And 36.30 38.70 2.40 1.20 70-95 NFGC-25-2355 39.90 51.65 11.75 1.87 65-95 K2 NFGC-25-2358 55.65 58.00 2.35 1.80 Unknown K2 NFGC-25-2362 23.00 25.80 2.80 2.32 70-95 K2 And 112.00 134.10 22.10 2.38 70-95 Including 120.00 120.50 0.50 21.21 70-95 And 147.70 151.25 3.55 1.04 Unknown And 183.50 186.50 3.00 1.25 Unknown NFGC-25-2368 26.00 36.50 10.50 3.34 45-75 K2 Including 30.50 31.00 0.50 15.69 45-75 And 98.00 100.00 2.00 1.32 Unknown And 106.00 109.00 3.00 2.18 Unknown And 124.40 134.00 9.60 1.20 60-90 NFGC-25-2371 26.00 44.00 18.00 4.17 70-95 K2 Including 30.80 31.40 0.60 11.68 70-95 And 127.75 146.00 18.25 3.71 70-95 Including 133.45 134.75 1.30 25.06 70-95 NFGC-25-2375 16.00 24.60 8.60 1.30 50-80 K2 and 133.60 136.00 2.40 2.61 65-95 Including 133.60 134.05 0.45 13.01 65-95 NFGC-25-2381 29.15 33.35 4.20 1.24 70-95 K2 And 51.80 54.60 2.80 1.01 Unknown NFGC-25-2383 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2385 52.00 55.20 3.20 2.26 65-95 K2 NFGC-25-2388 47.70 50.05 2.35 11.87 Unknown K2 Including 47.70 48.50 0.80 34.83

And 72.15 74.75 2.60 1.51 Unknown And 77.60 83.90 6.30 1.11 70-95 And 139.25 143.70 4.45 2.32 70-95 And 148.25 165.45 17.20 1.63 70-95 NFGC-25-2392 161.35 169.65 8.30 1.66 Unknown K2 NFGC-25-2396 176.75 179.55 2.80 2.45 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2401 170.55 172.65 2.10 1.09 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2405 124.00 126.00 2.00 5.36 40-70 K2 Including 124.55 125.35 0.80 11.34 40-70 And 167.10 169.45 2.35 1.52 40-70 NFGC-25-2409 90.50 95.55 5.05 2.29 70-95 K2 And 152.00 154.15 2.15 1.35 70-95 And 196.25 198.60 2.35 1.27 70-95 And 211.75 214.00 2.25 1.10 70-95 NFGC-25-2413 93.65 104.00 10.35 3.54 70-95 K2 Including 97.90 98.70 0.80 17.40 70-95 And 117.60 120.00 2.40 2.51 70-95 NFGC-25-2416 89.50 92.00 2.50 1.55 70-95 K2 And 96.20 103.00 6.80 2.70 70-95 And 144.25 156.50 12.25 16.72 55-85 Including 145.15 146.00 0.85 52.48 55-85 Including 151.95 153.45 1.50 23.54 55-85 Including 154.45 155.25 0.80 14.31 55-85 Including 155.80 156.15 0.35 286.35 55-85 NFGC-25-2418 86.00 89.35 3.35 1.38 65-95 K2 And 95.75 98.30 2.55 1.02 65-95 And 146.25 148.35 2.10 1.08 50-80 NFGC-25-2423 98.90 101.20 2.30 1.37 70-95 K2 NFGC-25-2428 112.60 118.50 5.90 5.84 65-95 K2 Including 112.60 114.30 1.70 16.78 65-95 And 130.00 132.00 2.00 1.25 65-95 And 146.75 148.85 2.10 1.19 Unknown And 163.30 165.80 2.50 1.89 60-90 NFGC-25-2436 131.00 141.00 10.00 4.52 45-75 K2 Including 132.50 133.00 0.50 12.10 45-75 Including 135.80 137.50 1.70 15.49 45-75 And 155.85 166.10 10.25 3.94 Unknown Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 21.59 Unknown NFGC-25-2441 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2443 177.45 184.90 7.45 1.51 70-95 K2 And 196.65 200.70 4.05 2.40 70-95 Including 196.65 197.05 0.40 16.19 70-95 NFGC-25-2453 111.15 113.20 2.05 2.50 70-95 K2 And 177.05 180.00 2.95 1.36 Unknown And 184.55 203.40 18.85 5.32 45-75 Including 184.55 185.05 0.50 13.79 45-75 Including 185.60 186.95 1.35 24.67 45-75 Including 190.25 191.15 0.90 19.83 45-75 Including 197.85 198.75 0.90 13.16 45-75 NFGC-25-2459 173.85 180.90 7.05 4.36 65-95 K2 Including 173.85 174.65 0.80 14.12 65-96 Including 175.50 175.85 0.35 21.02 65-95 And 195.05 204.00 8.95 1.85 55-85 NFGC-25-2464 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2465 No Significant Values K2 NFGC-25-2476 124.70 131.05 6.35 5.94 Unknown K2 Including 124.70 125.75 1.05 26.51 Unknown Including 126.15 126.45 0.30 22.05 Unknown NFGC-25-2480 63.85 67.40 3.55 1.77 65-95 K2























































JACKPOT











Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2424 27.35 34.95 7.60 1.29 55-85 Jackpot NFGC-25-2426 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-25-2427 26.00 29.35 3.35 4.82 65-95 Jackpot NFGC-25-2430 15.25 17.55 2.30 15.10 55-85 Jackpot Including 16.55 16.85 0.30 113.75 55-85 NFGC-25-2434 71.00 77.50 6.50 1.59 70-95 Jackpot NFGC-25-2437 No Significant Values Jackpot NFGC-25-2439 38.00 40.05 2.05 5.48 55-85 Jackpot Including 38.90 39.50 0.60 16.28 55-85 NFGC-25-2442 17.25 19.65 2.40 1.24 45-75 Jackpot

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-25-2332 20 -60 59 659058 5430083 K2 NFGC-25-2336 20 -60 53 659025 5430099 K2 NFGC-25-2338 350 -45 44 659002 5430100 K2 NFGC-25-2340 350 -60 41 658980 5430101 K2 NFGC-25-2343 300 -60 56 658898 5430013 K2 NFGC-25-2344 129 -61 74 658941 5430006 K2 NFGC-25-2347 303 -49 80 658940 5430009 K2 NFGC-25-2350 69 -61 80 658938 5430010 K2 NFGC-25-2353 129 -60 65 658955 5430014 K2 NFGC-25-2355 62 -48 83 658955 5430014 K2 NFGC-25-2358 38 -55 107 659016 5430046 K2 NFGC-25-2362 20 -76 194 659015 5429994 K2 NFGC-25-2368 98 -64.5 152 658989 5429981 K2 NFGC-25-2371 59 -70 167 658982 5429954 K2 NFGC-25-2375 0 -90 191 658981 5429956 K2 NFGC-25-2381 202 -78 80 658909 5429972 K2 NFGC-25-2383 312 -51.5 74 658908 5429972 K2 NFGC-25-2385 40 -62 80 658910 5429972 K2 NFGC-25-2388 347 -62 173 658999 5429859 K2 NFGC-25-2392 227 -58.5 242 659029 5429847 K2 NFGC-25-2396 225 -67.5 227 659028 5429847 K2 NFGC-25-2401 236 -63.5 254 659028 5429847 K2 NFGC-25-2405 241 -59 209 659029 5429847 K2 NFGC-25-2409 0 -60 230 659006 5429841 K2 NFGC-25-2413 358 -68.5 194 659006 5429841 K2 NFGC-25-2416 314 -72 194 659006 5429841 K2 NFGC-25-2418 46 -75 176 659006 5429841 K2 NFGC-25-2423 17 -67.5 170 659006 5429841 K2 NFGC-25-2424 330 -68 59 659513 5429891 Jackpot NFGC-25-2426 340 -45 47 659487 5429900 Jackpot NFGC-25-2427 330 -45 65 659467 5429893 Jackpot NFGC-25-2428 311 -69 176 658992 5429822 K2 NFGC-25-2430 295 -45 59 659450 5429902 Jackpot NFGC-25-2434 85 -50 80 659423 5429885 Jackpot NFGC-25-2436 271 -70 179 658992 5429823 K2 NFGC-25-2437 300 -42 44 659341 5429847 Jackpot NFGC-25-2439 352 -52 83 659341 5429820 Jackpot NFGC-25-2441 238 -52 95 658994 5429792 K2 NFGC-25-2442 310 -65 47 659321 5429826 Jackpot NFGC-25-2443 341 -81 224 658995 5429791 K2 NFGC-25-2453 26 -77 215 658995 5429791 K2 NFGC-25-2459 45 -72 206 658995 5429791 K2 NFGC-25-2464 250 -44 62 658938 5429738 K2 NFGC-25-2465 320 -67 173 658937 5429739 K2 NFGC-25-2476 48 -64 134 658944 5429696 K2 NFGC-25-2480 40 -76 80 658951 5429678 K2

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM to ALS Canada Ltd. (" ALS ") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssayTM method at their Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024, received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release, by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is an emerging Canadian gold producer with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Gold Project, as well as the recently acquired Hammerdown Division, which includes the Hammerdown Gold Project, the Pine Cove Mill and the Nugget Pond Hydrometallurgical Gold Plant. The Company is currently focused on advancing the Queensway Gold Project into production and bringing the Hammerdown Gold Project into steady-state gold production.

In 2025, the Company completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold news release dated July 21, 2025 ). Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential of the Project that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones. On September 8, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into a property purchase agreement with Exploits Discovery Corp. (" Exploits ") that would provide New Found Gold with a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Newfoundland and Labrador held by Exploits (see news release dated September 8, 2025 ).

