UN Human Rights Chief Expresses Shock Over Deadly Attacks In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on Wednesday expressed shock over the deadly Ukraine attacks.
"The horror of powerful long-range missiles combined with waves of drones increasingly being used by Russian forces was again painfully laid bare in Ukraine this morning," Turk said in a statement.
Turk said he was particularly appalled by the high number of civilian casualties in Ternopil a city in western Ukraine hundreds of kilometers from the frontline.
He reported that the apparent specific targeting of energy infrastructure comes just as winter sets in confirming that this attack was the sixth such large-scale attack his Office has documented in less than two months.
He stressed that those attacks leave civilians across wide areas struggling with daily power outages and in some areas serious disruptions to heating and water supply.
He stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure are clearly protected under the laws of war raising serious concern on the recurring patterns of apparent violations of the fundamental international humanitarian law principles of distinction proportionality and precaution.
He called on promptly thorough and independent investigation adding that the Russian Federation must immediately cease its armed attack against Ukraine and withdraw all of its military forces from Ukrainian territory.
Turk also urged the Russian Federation to meet its international obligations under the UN Charter and other applicable law including the binding order of the International Court of Justice. (end)
