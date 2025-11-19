403
Syria Deplores Israeli Occupation PM Visit To South
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Syria condemned on Wednesday in the strongest terms the illegal visit paid by Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu and some officials to southern Syria, a serious violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a press release, Syria's Foreign Ministry said the visit is a new attempt to impose the status quo which runs counter to the relevant Security Council's resolutions and is part of the occupation policies to deepen its aggression to violate Syria.
Syria renews its decisive calls for the occupation's withdrawal from the Syrian territories, and confirms that all decisions taken by the occupation, south the country, are void and null and do not produce any legal effect, in accordance with international law, it stated.
It called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to deter the occupation's practices and compel it to fully withdraw from the south of Syria and return to the Agreement on Disengagement signed in 1974.
It stressed that the country would defend its sovereignty and inalienable rights until it restores its full land. (end)
