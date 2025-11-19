403
Trump Announces US-Saudi Deals Amounting To USD 270 Bln
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said that USD 270 billion in agreements and sales were signed between dozens of US companies and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
In a speech to the US-Saudi Investment Forum being held in Washington in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, President Trump told his guest, "So on behalf of the thousands of American workers who I care about most, I want to thank you for bringing all those jobs and all those great opportunities to America, and bringing great wealth to America."
"We've become a very wealthy country. We have a couple of little things. We're waiting for a decision. We hope it's going to be good, but if it's not, we'll do -- we always find ways. You know, we find ways.
"But we've done things that nobody thought were possible and we're taking in trillions and trillions of dollars," he noted.
"Tariffs have been, frankly, the best thing that's ever happened to our country. They've always been used against us and we never had people that were smart enough to use them in the opposite direction, but now you do. And we have taken in trillions of dollars and it's been absolutely amazing.
"We're being -- we're going to be doing uh a dividend to the people, low and middle income, moderate income people of at least USD 2,000," President Trump said.
"In addition to that, will be paying down debt very substantially. It's the kind of money we're taking in. And really, countries that took advantage of us are no longer taking advantage of us, friends.
"Some of our friends treated us far worse than our enemies on trade anyway and we've got that all straightened out and everybody's happy.
"They respect us again. You know, it's like one of those things. I think they like us better and they actually respect us and it works out much better for us too.
"But I especially want to thank our numerous Saudi friends here today, including the (Saudi) ambassador to the United States, a friend of mine, Princess Reema (bint Bandar Al Saud)," he added.
The program of the US-Saudi Investment Forum spans clean energy, AI, advanced manufacturing, finance, and health. Sessions include ministerial dialogues, CEO panels, and exclusive executive roundtables.
Key topics range from green tech and digital infrastructure to biotech and defense.
Designed for high-impact engagement, the agenda promotes innovation, investment, and strategic collaboration.
