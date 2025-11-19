403
TSX Enjoys 200+Gains
Equities in Canada's biggest centre came out of the dungeon Wednesday and rocketed to large gains, power by tech and resource plays.
The TSX charged ahead 241.95 points to end Wednesday at 30,278.41
The Canadian dollar skidded 0.36 cents to 71.14 cents U.S.
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Nicolas Vincent is set to speak later in the day, potentially offering clues on the country's policy path.
In corporate news, JPMorgan raised the price target on business jet maker Bombardier to $215 from $170. Bombardier surged $1.09 to $214.54.
Cenovus Energy announced a $1.6-billion offering of senior notes. Cenovus settled 54 cents, or 2.1%, to $25.35.
Tech shares had a field day, with Celestica surging $20.54, or 4.9%, to $439.81, while Shopify climbed $9.04, or 4.6%, to $205.36.
Among gold issues, Seabridge Gold advanced $1.30, or 3.8%, to $35.46, while Aya Gold & Silver burrowed ahead 44 cents, or 3.2%, to $14.19.
In materials, GMining gained $1.59, or 5.4%, to $29.43, while Skeena Resources conquered $1.20, or 4.7%, to $26.49.
Telecoms scaled back, though, with Quebecor dropping 48 cents to $52.40, while BCE backslid 14 cents to $32.07.
In health-care, Bausch Health Companies dipped 17 cents, or 2%, to $8.50, while Curaleaf shares docked four cents, or 1.4%, to $2.69.
In financials, goeasy sagged $1.30, or 1.1%, to $119.69, while CIBC retreated $1.80, or 1,5%, to $118.19.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange claimed 5.79 points to 873.45.
All but three 12 TSX subgroups were in the green, led by information technology up 2.7%, gold galloping 1.7%, and materials surging 1.4%.
The three laggards were telecoms, off 0.4%, while health-care skidded 0.3%, and financials, down 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday following a four-day slide centered around technology as investors looked ahead to Nvidia's upcoming earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrials index recovered 47.03 points to 46,138.77.
The much broader index tallied 24.87 points to 6,642.19.
The NASDAQ raced 131.38 points to 22,564.27. Nvidia also saw gains, rising 2% ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for after the bell.
Alphabet was among the winners of the day, rising about 3% and hitting a new all-time high. Shares were rallying around optimism about its new generation of AI, Gemini 3, which it rolled out Tuesday.
Fellow“Magnificent Seven” member Nvidia saw a boost of roughly 3% ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for after the bell.
Analysts largely expect that the company - the largest in the broad-market index - will meaningfully beat Wall Street's expectations and forecast strong sales growth driven by demand for its AI chips and other infrastructure.
The AI chip darling has a high bar to beat. Investors have taken profits from their tech holdings in recent days, reflecting heightened concerns that the AI boom has run up the valuations of Nvidia and other hyperscalers at an unsustainable pace.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back a bit, raising yields to 4.13% from Tuesday's 4.12%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid $1.26 to $59.48 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices tacked om $10.60 to $4,077.10 U.S. an ounce.
