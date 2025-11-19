Hallie Marie Blends New Orleans Funk With Harsh Reality In New Single 'Mary'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Hallie Marie delivers a soul-shaking new single,“Mary.” The distinct mix of rock, blues, and funk not only combines genres but also conveys a powerful story about domestic abuse, refusal, and resilience.

The song conveys the story of a woman trapped in an abusive marriage,“Mary” follows the painful descent of someone who can't or won't see the danger she's in. The song's refrain-“Give thanks to the rain, otherwise how you gonna know before it's too late?”-serves as both warning and wake-up call, urging listeners to recognize the signs of abuse before tragedy strikes.

Set against a backdrop of New Orleans swing, funky percussion, and sultry guitar lines,“Mary” creates a stark, chilling contrast: an upbeat groove paired with a message that is anything but light. With bold storytelling, emotional grit, and a groove you can't shake,“Mary” is more than a song-it's a warning, a mirror, and a possible lifeline.

“Mary” was written and co-produced by Hallie Marie, with longtime collaborator Andreas Landeck, and features the talents of Justin Bradford (guitar) and Adam Walsh (drums), Hallie's former bandmates from her previous project, Direville.

In the song's unforgettable bridge, Hallie uses addiction metaphors to emphasize the trap of abuse:

Lyrics Preview: One hit, two hits, Mary when you gonna quit? / Five, six, seven and if you get to heaven / Monday, Friday, how long's it gonna take? / You don't learn nothing for free.

“It's a double meaning,” Hallie explains.“It's about how she's hooked, like an addict, unable to break free-and how close she is to dying from this abuse.”

About Hallie Marie:

Hallie Marie is a multifaceted artist who beautifully balances light and shadow in her work. With an intellectually curious spirit, she dives deep into the complexities of human emotions, crafting music that resonates with listeners on many levels - from the highs of love and joy to the depths of melancholy. Drawing inspiration from artists like Sufjan Stevens, Billy Joel, and Phoebe Bridgers, Hallie's sound blends pop, rock, and folk influences, creating a genuine connection through heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling.

Collaborating with the Denver-based band Direville, Hallie Marie has already begun to make her mark on the music industry with popular releases“Sympathy” and“Free Spirit”, among others. Now branching out on her own, her solo music endeavors combine poetic mystical imagery with direct and casual insight derived from raw life experience.

Embracing the beauty of authenticity and connecting with each of us at our core, Hallie invites her audience into her world, sharing not just her music but also her creative process - writing, arranging, and recording - along with the benefit of what she has learned through struggle and resilience. She aims to connect deeply with her listeners, sharing meaningful ideas that resonate long after the music ends.