Innovator Etfs Trust Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information For Innovator Index Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACII) And Innovator Equity Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACEI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHEATON, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator) announces that the net asset value (NAV) per share of the Innovator Index Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACII) and the Innovator Equity Autocallable Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: ACEI) were adjusted by the amounts indicated below effective as of November 18, 2025. The adjustments were a result of an error in calculating the NAV for ACII and ACEI.

Fund Ticker Date Original NAV Revised Nav Change (%) Innovator Index Autocallable Income Strategy ETF ACII 9/25/25 $24.0807 $24.3107 0.95% 9/26/25 $24.8191 $25.0491 0.93% 9/29/25 $24.9964 $25.2264 0.92% 9/30/25 $24.8576 $24.9496 0.37% 10/1/25 $24.8809 $24.9728 0.37% 10/2/25 $24.8995 $24.9915 0.37% 10/3/25 $24.8920 $24.9840 0.37% 10/6/25 $24.9394 $25.0314 0.37% 10/7/25 $24.8927 $24.9847 0.37% 10/8/25 $24.9392 $25.0311 0.37% 10/9/25 $24.9339 $25.0259 0.37% 10/10/25 $24.9434 $25.0354 0.37% 10/13/25 $24.8788 $24.9708 0.37% 10/14/25 $24.8493 $24.9413 0.37% 10/15/25 $24.8973 $24.9893 0.37% 10/16/25 $24.8029 $24.8949 0.37% 10/17/25 $24.8856 $24.9776 0.37% 10/20/25 $25.0279 $25.1199 0.37% 10/21/25 $25.0502 $25.1422 0.37% 10/22/25 $24.9850 $25.0769 0.37%





Fund Ticker Date Original NAV Revised NAV Change (%) Innovator Equity Autocallable Income Strategy ETF ACEI 9/25/25 $24.3129 $24.7704 1.88% 9/26/25 $24.4666 $24.9241 1.87% 9/29/25 $24.7233 $25.1808 1.85% 9/30/25 $24.5138 $24.7426 0.93% 10/1/25 $24.5288 $24.7575 0.93% 10/2/25 $24.4853 $24.7140 0.93% 10/3/25 $24.4378 $24.6666 0.94% 10/6/25 $24.4785 $24.7073 0.93% 10/7/25 $24.4210 $24.6498 0.94% 10/8/25 $24.5603 $24.7890 0.93% 10/9/25 $24.5510 $24.7797 0.93% 10/10/25 $24.6029 $24.8317 0.93% 10/13/25 $24.4907 $24.7195 0.93% 10/14/25 $24.3676 $24.5964 0.94% 10/15/25 $24.4372 $24.6659 0.94% 10/16/25 $24.3660 $24.5947 0.94% 10/17/25 $24.4514 $24.6801 0.94% 10/20/25 $24.5344 $24.7632 0.93% 10/21/25 $24.5555 $24.7842 0.93% 10/22/25 $24.4343 $24.5868 0.62%



This is a one-time adjustment, and Innovator does not expect additional changes.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFsTM in August 2018 marked the launch of the world's first Defined Outcome ETFsTM. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes.

