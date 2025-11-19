Harfang Completes Flow-Through Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX.V: HAR) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the“”) consisting of the issuance of 11,441,104 flow-through common shares (the“”), for gross proceeds of $1,125,000. 3,809,524 FT Shares were issued at $0.105 (“”) while the remining 7,631,580 FT Shares were issued at $0.095 (“”). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's portfolio of exploration projects in Québec and Ontario. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of 1,058,823 common shares of the Company to third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Harfang Exploration Inc.

Harfang is a discovery-driven mineral exploration company focused on identifying and advancing high-potential ore deposits in Québec and Ontario. The Company leverages rigorous geoscience, disciplined capital deployment, and a partnership-oriented mindset to maximize discovery potential. Harfang is run by a team of enthusiastic industry professionals with varied experience and a proven track record. In November 2024, Harfang completed the acquisition of NewOrigin Gold Corp., consolidating high-quality gold assets, including properties in the Pickle Lake and Abitibi regions. Harfang is committed to sustainable exploration practices, engaging closely with local stakeholders, and prioritizing environmental stewardship.

