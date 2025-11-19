Quorum Announces Q3 2025 Results
|Q3 2025
|%Change
|Q3 2024
|YTD 2025
|%Change
|YTD 2024
|Total Revenue
|$ 10,006,672
|1 %
|$ 9,931,695
|$ 30,441,005
|2 %
|$ 29,945,434
|SaaS Revenue
|$7,177,707
|(1%)
|$7,223,897
|$21,695,381
|0%
|$21,656,041
|BDC Revenue
|$2,692,912
|10%
|$2,448,634
|$8,030,048
|8%
|$7,415,497
|Recurring Revenue
|$9,870,619
|2%
|$9,672,531
|$29,725,429
|2%
|$29,071,538
|Gross Margin
|$4,988,805
|1%
|$4,948,870
|$14,850,382
|(1%)
|$14,962,113
|Gross Margin %
|50%
|50%
|49%
|50%
|Net Income per Share
|$0.004
|$0.011
|$0.010
|$0.031
|Net Income2
|$313,859
|(60%)
|$788,309
|$761,769
|(67%)
|$2,301,196
|Adjusted EBITDA3
|$ 1,929,773
|(14 %)
|$ 2,254,677
|$ 5,264,739
|(17 %)
|$ 6,348,114
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|19 %
|23 %
|17 %
|21 %
|Cash EBITDA
|$ 1,510,969
|1 %
|$ 1,496,939
|$ 3,915,764
|(7 %)
|$ 4,224,286
|Cash EBITDA Margin
|15 %
|15 %
|13 %
|14 %
Third Quarter Results
- Total revenue increased by 1% to $10.0 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. SaaS revenue decreased by 1% to $7.2 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. BDC revenue increased by 10% to $2.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. Gross margin increased by 1% to $5.0 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million in Q3 2025, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to Q3 2024. Cash EBITDA increased by 1% to $1.5 million in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024.
Quorum Q3 2025 Results Conference Call Details and Investor Presentation
Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer will present the Q3 2025 Results at a conference call with concurrent audio webcast, scheduled for:
|Date:
|Thursday, November 20th, 2025
|Time:
|11:00 am MT (1:00 pm ET)
|Conference:
|Quorum Q3 2025 Results Conference Call (Dial-In Information)
|1. Click on the call link and complete the online registration form.
|2. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.
|Webcast Link:
|Quorum Q3 2025 Results Conference Call (Webcast)
An updated Investor Presentation, replay of the results conference call, and transcripts of the conference call, will also be available at .
2 Net income for YTD 2025 includes a gain on lease termination of $0.3M due to the cancellation of leased office space.
3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) – Net income (loss) before interest and financing costs, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, impairment, gain on lease termination, reoccurring acquisition-related expenses, one-time acquisition-related expenses and restructuring fees
About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.
Quorum is a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, including:
- Quorum's Dealership Management System (DMS) DealerMine CRM Autovance Accessible Accessories , VINN Automotive, a premier automotive marketplace that streamlines the vehicle research and purchase process for vehicle shoppers while helping retailers sell more efficiently.
Contacts:
Maury Marks
President and Chief Executive Officer
403-777-0036
...
Marilyn Bown
Chief Financial Officer
403-777-0036
...
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“intend”,“objective”,“continuous”,“ongoing”,“estimate”,“expect”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Quorum has filed its Q3 2025 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and accompanying management and discussion and analysis in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations adopted by the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
