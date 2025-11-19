Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OPKO Health To Participate In The Piper Sandler 37Th Annual Healthcare Conference


2025-11-19 04:16:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 2-4, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will be participating in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, December 3rd at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with OPKO management should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
...
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
...


MENAFN19112025004107003653ID1110369855



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search