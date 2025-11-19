403
Bipartisan Military Family Diaper Assistance Act Will Help Service Members And Their Families
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As research reveals some military families are forced to decide between buying food or diapers for their babies, the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) applauds the bipartisan Military Family Diaper Assistance Act of 2025, introduced today in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Valerie Foushee (D-NC-4) and Congressman Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA-07).
“Nationally, nearly half of young families struggle to afford diapers, according to The NDBN Diaper Check. The rate may be even higher among military families, often stationed far from supportive family and friends. Many diaper banks already partner with military bases to help fill that gap. The Military Family Diaper Assistance Act would strengthen and expand the reach of diaper banks and connect more military families with the basic necessities they require to thrive,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network.
The bill would establish a pilot program of partnerships between military installations and basic needs banks, with NDBN providing assistance and expertise.
“Our servicemembers sacrifice so much for our country each day, and they should never be put in the position of choosing between buying diapers and buying groceries or other necessities,” said Foushee.“When military families face that kind of financial pressure, it affects not only their well-being but also our military readiness. This bipartisan legislation will help close the gap for countless families in need and ensure they have reliable access to the essential supplies their children depend on.”
“The last thing that working parents in our armed forces should have to worry about is access to diapers,” said Mackenzie.“Military families already have a tough job - balancing the demands of parenthood with the responsibility of protecting our nation. That's why the Military Family Diaper Assistance Act helps to reduce diaper costs for parents in our armed forces and free them up to focus on the mission.”
The legislation draws on research conducted by the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, which serves many military families. Those families reported to researchers that they had to make a choice between buying diapers and buying something else their family needed, including clothing, food, and nonfood essentials like soap, toilet paper, and toothpaste. The North Carolina study also showed that distribution of diapers to military families positively impacts military readiness and improves caregivers' happiness.
“This is entirely consistent with other studies around diaper need,” said Goldblum.“Research documents that providing diapers improves child and maternal health, decreases stress in households, and increases work and school attendance for adults. Providing diapers pays dividends for babies, parents, and the wider community.”
"For more than twelve years, the Diaper Bank of North Carolina has proudly served thousands of military families stationed across our state. We've seen firsthand the unique challenges faced by service members and their children when basic needs like diapers are out of reach,” said Michelle Schaefer-Old, CEO and founder of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.“We're honored that our research and data helped inform this important legislation, and we are thrilled to see a pilot program that recognizes the vital role basic needs banks play in supporting military readiness and family well-being. It's time we take real action to ensure that no military family has to struggle to meet their babies' most basic needs. We applaud Congress and the Department of Defense for moving this forward.”
The National Diaper Bank Network calls on individuals and organizations to support this important legislation by clicking here to urge their member of Congress to sign on as a co-sponsor of the Military Family Diaper Assistance Act of 2025.
About National Diaper Bank Network
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies, and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance, and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and
Bluesky bsky).
