São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 19, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: recurring mid-week jazz and MPB sessions at Bourbon Street (Moema), intimate Brazilian artist showcases at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), potential high-quality tribute or jazz sets at Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista), and the vibrant bar scene in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros.

Also notable: ongoing theater musicals (e.g., Wicked cycle) and smaller independent venues across the city.



Why picked: Established venue with consistent high-caliber jazz performances mid-week - a refined, seated experience ideal for expats appreciating sophisticated live music in a New Orleans-inspired setting.

Start: 20:30–21:30

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Website: Programação/Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação



Why picked: Historic and atmospheric space frequently featuring acclaimed Brazilian artists on Wednesdays - perfect for expats seeking authentic, close-up cultural immersion.

Start: usually 21:00–21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos



Why picked: World-class jazz club on Avenida Paulista offering premium seated shows, often with international-standard tributes or ensembles - upscale and accessible for international visitors.

Start: 20:00 or 20:30

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Check Eventim or venue site for tonight's act



Why picked: Lively neighborhoods with countless bars featuring impromptu samba, bossa, indie or DJ sets - relaxed social atmosphere great for expats wanting casual nightlife without fixed tickets.

Start: from ~19:00 onward

Key areas: R. Aspicuelta, R. Harmonia, R. Fradique Coutinho Tip: Follow Instagram of venues like Ó do Borogodó, Genésio or Beco do Batman spots for live announcements.



Teatro Renault or similar - Ongoing Musicals (e.g., Wicked, Lion King cycles) - Evening performances common on Wednesdays; check theater sites for exact title. Smaller jazz bars / All of Jazz - Occasional mid-week sessions in Itaim Bibi or nearby; verify venue calendars.

19:30 arrive on Paulista → potential set at Blue Note → 20:45 rideshare to Consolação for Casa de Francisca → finish in Moema at Bourbon Street jazz or drift west to Vila Madalena/Pinheiros for open-ended bar hopping.



Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Pinheiros ↔ Moema legs are 12–25 min by app ride on Wednesdays - very light traffic.

Carry photo ID; smart-casual attire suits all venues. Reservations recommended for seated shows. Wednesday evenings are calm and conversation-friendly - excellent for quality music rather than high-volume clubbing.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025 is a typical quieter mid-week night in São Paulo, with emphasis on recurring jazz/MPB programming. Always recheck venue websites or Instagram for the exact artist/line-up, as last-minute additions are common.