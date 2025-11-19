Trump Beats Drum For Nobel Peace Prize As Reports Say US And Russia Are Exploring A Ukraine Peace Plan

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again hinted at his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize amid America's push for peace talks to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President posted a link to a Fox News article from August which was titled 'President of peace': Trump tapped for Nobel Prize amid talks to end Russia-Ukraine war - when the House Representatives Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Marlin Stutzman - urged the Nobel Committee for the most serious consideration of Trump for the Peace Prize.

Trump, who has repeated his claim that he has solved several wars since his return to office in January, reshared the post amid the Trump administration reportedly quietly working out a new peace plan with Russia to end its war with Ukraine.

In a letter, the representative stated that Trump's decisive leadership in securing landmark diplomatic agreements, de-escalating global conflicts, and actively pursuing peaceful resolutions to some of the world's most entrenched disputes has led and continues to lead to a more peaceful world.

This year, the president, who repeatedly insisted he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, missed out on his chance as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won it.

Ahead of the peace prize announcement, Trump had said that not winning the Nobel would be a big insult to our country.“I will tell you that. I don't want it, I want the country to get it.”

A few months ago, Trump also got nominated by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during his trip to the country. Whereas, new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had told the US President that she was nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report quoting sources, to end the war, the US has signaled to President Zelensky that Ukraine must accept a US-drafted framework with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons.

The two people familiar with the matter told the agency that the proposals included cutting the size of Ukraine's armed forces, among other things. Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points.

The US embassy in Kyiv has stated that a US delegation led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is in Kyiv on a 'fact-finding mission' and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George is also in the delegation. The delegation will meet Zelensky on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky held talks with Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan amid discussions of US proposals for peace conditions.