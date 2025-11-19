Sono Global Holdings, Inc., A U.S. Corporation With Haitian Subsidiaries Mining Status And Plan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sono Global Holdings, Inc., a U.S. Corporation with Haitian Subsidiaries, Reaffirms Validity of Its Mining Permits and Announces Framework to Support Haiti's Economic Development



Sono Global Holdings, Inc. (“SONO”), a Nevada-registered U.S. corporation with wholly owned subsidiaries in the Republic of Haiti, today released an official update on the legal status of its mining permits in Haiti and its long-term commitment to supporting the country's socio-economic development through its Haiti Stabilization Investment Fund (HSIF).

SONO, through its Haitian subsidiary Ayiti Gold Company S.A., maintains valid Research Exploration and Prospection permits for the Grand Bois and Mont-Organisé deposits, as confirmed repeatedly in writing by Haiti's Bureau of Mines and Energy (BME). These permits remain active and legally recognized under the Convention Minière published in Haiti's national gazette, Le Moniteur.

As a United States corporation, SONO also highlights the strong regulatory framework that protects U.S. companies operating abroad. Compliance with U.S. laws-including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and federal anti-sabotage statutes-ensures transparency, protects corporate assets, and guarantees that all federal tax obligations to the U.S. Government are fulfilled.

Historical and Regulatory Background:

Ayiti Gold Company S.A., formed under Haitian law, was acquired by SONO from Eurasian Minerals on January 19, 2016, along with Haiti Gold (BVI), Inc. This acquisition was formally recognized and approved by the BME.

In 2013, an open letter signed by three Senators attempted to discourage mining activities; however, it was never approved by the Haitian Executive Branch nor published and therefore has no legal force. Despite public confusion that followed, the BME has consistently confirmed the full validity of SONO's permits, while advising that no physical mining operations begin until a new mining law is enacted.

Throughout this period, SONO has complied with all requirements set by the BME-Haiti's autonomous regulatory authority governing the mining sector.

Investment to Date:

SONO has invested considerable capital in Haiti for:

.Geological exploration

.Drilling and core sampling

.Metallurgical testing

.Technical engineering studies

.43-101 reports / technical reports and preliminary economical pre-feasibility study

.Local staffing and administrative operations

These investments position SONO to commence responsible development once Haiti finalizes its modernized mining code.

Economic Development Through HSIF:

SONO's Board of Directors has approved a long-term commitment to reinvest a majority of net revenus post-EBITDA into the Haiti Stabilization Investment Fund (HSIF). This fund will fuel sustainable development for communities surrounding future project sites.

HSIF Planned Allocation:

.Technology (5%) – Broadband connectivity, digital access for schools/businesses, and technology adoption.

.Healthcare (5%) – Supporting medical programs, community clinics, and cancer research initiatives.

.Education (5%) – Secondary education, vocational training, innovation hubs.

.Urban Infrastructure (10%) – Housing, community facilities, improvements for low-income areas.

.Job Creation (5%) – Financial support for local enterprises to expand employment.

.SME Development (6%) – Small-business lending and entrepreneurship support.

.Women's SME Program (4%) – Funding for women-led businesses and leadership development.

.Agriculture (10%) – Food production, farming jobs, and trade reinforcement.

.Sports & Youth (5%) – Athletic programs, parks, and youth development initiatives.

.HSIF Oversight (15%) – Transparent management, auditing, compliance, and monitoring.

.Emergency Reserve (35%) – Disaster relief and special community programs.

All allocations are subject to majority Board approval.

U.S. Compliance and Corporate Protection

SONO reaffirms the following:

.Full adherence to U.S. federal laws, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

.Compliance with 18 U.S.C. §1831 concerning economic espionage and anti-sabotage.

.Commitment to transparency and accountability in all international operations.

.Reporting of any threats or interference to U.S. authorities and the Government of Haiti.

.Guarantee that all operations abroad continue to generate appropriate federal tax revenues owed to the United States Government.

These protections ensure strong oversight of U.S. corporate conduct while safeguarding U.S. assets and interests abroad.

About Sono Global Holdings, Inc.

Sono Global Holdings, Inc. is a Nevada-registered U.S. corporation focused on responsible mineral development, sustainable investment, and long-term economic partnerships in Haiti. Through Ayiti Gold Company S.A. and other subsidiaries, SONO is committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and creating community-centered development programs aligned with Haiti's future growth.

