Lynley Wallis
- Professor, School of Humanities, Languages and Social Science, Griffith University
Lynley holds a PhD from the ANU, specialising in palaeoenvironmental reconstruction through the analysis of phytoliths, and a BSc(Hons) from UWA where her thesis was a residue study of stone artefacts from a 30,000 yo site in the Kimberley region. She recently finished working on a major ARC-funded project looking at the archaeology of the Native Mounted Police in QLD; with co-authors Professor Heather Burke and Bryce Barker they have a forthcoming book that will be released in 2026 titled "Buried: Archaeology, Frontier Conflict and The Queensland Native Mounted Police). For the period 2021-2025 she has been working with a large team recording rock art and other heritage places with Aboriginal communities in Cape York Peninsula, and also with a different, smaller team exploring Yulluna experience of the colonial frontier in western Qld. In November 2025 Lynley was awarded the largest grant in the ARC Discovery Project scheme, on a Northern Terrirotyr based project titled "Enriching Madjedbebe: Mirarr, archaeology and Jabiluka's cultural heritage".Experience
- –present Senior research fellow, University of Notre Dame Australia
- 2001 The Australian National University, PhD in Archaeology
