Jochen Kaempf

Associate Professor of Natural Sciences (Oceanography), Flinders University

I am a natural scientist (oceanographer) and lecturer at Flinders University since 1999. One of my research highlights so far was the discovery of the Great Southern Coastal Upwelling System, which is an important nutrient source fueling the marine food chain on the southern shelves of Australia from my scientific work, I have been a scientific activist on various issues around preservation of marine resources (e.g. oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight).

I have four children and in my free time I enjoy playing music (trombone is my favorite instrument at the moment) and I just published two series of children bedtime stories on Amazon (

–present Associate Professor of Natural Sciences (Oceanography), Flinders University

1996 University of Hamburg, Germany, PhD

