$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jochen Kaempf

Jochen Kaempf


2025-11-19 03:11:50
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Natural Sciences (Oceanography), Flinders University
Profile Articles Activity

I am a natural scientist (oceanographer) and lecturer at Flinders University since 1999. One of my research highlights so far was the discovery of the Great Southern Coastal Upwelling System, which is an important nutrient source fueling the marine food chain on the southern shelves of Australia from my scientific work, I have been a scientific activist on various issues around preservation of marine resources (e.g. oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight).

I have four children and in my free time I enjoy playing music (trombone is my favorite instrument at the moment) and I just published two series of children bedtime stories on Amazon (

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Natural Sciences (Oceanography), Flinders University
Education
  • 1996 University of Hamburg, Germany, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN19112025000199003603ID1110369554



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search