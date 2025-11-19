No Reward For Aggression: Zelensky Outlines Key Conditions For Peace
“Russia must understand that there can be no reward for war, for killings, and that it must not retain the ability to start another similar war - whether against Ukraine or any other country in the region,” Zelensky said.
He noted that“many processes have now intensified” in the diplomatic sphere.“And we are trying to ensure that all this activity is directed toward peace - toward a dignified peace and guaranteed security. The war must end; there is no alternative to peace,” the President of Ukraine stressed.
He also noted that Ukraine and Türkiye share a common vision of peace.“Peace and security must be guaranteed. Security guarantees are very important. We will continue to coordinate and work with all our partners,” Zelensky added.Read also: Zelensky, Erdogan to discuss just peace in Ukrain
As reported, Zelensky is paying a working visit to Türkiye on November 19. The main topic of his talks with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is efforts to end the war, including restoring the negotiation process.
Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment