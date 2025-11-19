Semicon 2025 On Messe.TV: Key Signals And Technological Momentum In Microelectronics

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Key Signals and Technological Momentum in Microelectronics at Semicon 2025"Semicon 2025 is one of the defining global gatherings for the microelectronics sector. Messe accompanies the event with extensive editorial coverage, examining technological advances, industrial developments and structural trends that are set to influence the industry in the coming years.

Innovation in microelectronics – understanding the driving forces

Microelectronics is evolving at a rapid pace. Manufacturing methods, material technologies and system-level concepts are advancing in ever-shorter development cycles. Rising expectations regarding performance, energy efficiency and integration density continuously reshape production approaches and technical frameworks.

Messe analyses these developments from a journalistic perspective, focusing on the structural factors that shape Semiconductor manufacturing, device technologies and research infrastructures. Topics such as next-generation lithography, advanced packaging, cleanroom engineering, precision processing and inline metrology form an environment in which innovation transitions directly into industrial application.

Semicon 2025 provides the framework for this exchange, bringing together experts from research, industry and technology development and offering a comprehensive view of the future landscape of microelectronics.

Semicon 2025 – a leading international platform for Semiconductor and microsystem technologies

Semicon has long been one of the most important meeting points for the global Semiconductor ecosystem. The event brings together companies, research institutes, suppliers, equipment manufacturers and engineering partners covering all essential segments of microelectronics.

In 2025, the exhibition will again be shaped by its broad thematic spectrum and strong international attendance. Visitors gain insights into developments in wafer fabrication, process automation, vacuum and plasma technologies, metrology, materials research and application-oriented processing steps.

The event establishes a direct connection between technological challenges and industrial expertise. For many companies, it serves as a platform to assess developments, initiate collaborations and position themselves for future strategic directions. Semicon enables a holistic view of the Semiconductor manufacturing chain – from substrate preparation and structuring processes to the final integration into microelectronic systems.

Coverage of TRUMPF, EV Group, VAT Group and Nova

As part of its reporting, Messe features selected companies representing different areas of microelectronics manufacturing – from laser-based processing to lithography, vacuum engineering and metrology.

TRUMPF TRUMPF operates in laser technology and industrial manufacturing solutions. The company's systems are used in environments requiring precise processing, material-conserving methods and consistently reproducible outcomes. Many microelectronic processes rely on advances in these technologies.

EV Group (EVG) EVG is one of the internationally influential equipment suppliers for lithography, bonding and nanotechnology solutions. Its systems are used in research and industrial production, particularly in the fabrication of micro- and nanoscale structures.

VAT Group VAT Group is recognised for high-precision valves and vacuum engineering. Vacuum environments are essential in numerous Semiconductor process steps, forming a critical basis for contamination-free and repeatable production.

Nova Nova develops metrology and analytical platforms for Semiconductor manufacturing. These systems allow companies to verify process stages, monitor parameters and meet the quality requirements associated with advanced microelectronics.

Daily updated Messe coverage of Semicon 2025 is available at: Semicon 2025

Messe München – a key venue for international technology and innovation events

Semicon traditionally takes place at Messe München, one of Europe's most advanced and technically capable exhibition centres. Its infrastructure accommodates large-scale technology and industrial events with significant international participation. Messe regularly reports from exhibition venues across Germany, including Munich, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and additional locations. An overview of all German trade fair sites can be found at: Fairgrounds

