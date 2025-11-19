FAXVIN Unveils Enhanced Carrank, A 0-100 Single-Score Summary That Makes Used-Car Decisions Faster

MENAFN - GetNews)



WALNUT, Calif. - Nov. 19, 2025 - FAXVIN today announced a significant update to CarRank, its 0–100 vehicle-history metric designed to help shoppers and dealers compare used cars at a glance. The latest release incorporates additional data sources and methodology refinements that improve how risk signals are weighted across title brands, odometer consistency, accident and damage records, prior use indicators, recalls, and more - while preserving the full, drill-down report behind every score.

What's new in CarRank (2025 update)



Broader data inputs: CarRank now ingests additional partner feeds, expanding the context available for each VIN.

Refined weighting: Improved handling of conflicting or sparse records, with clearer emphasis on title brands, odometer anomalies, and material damage events. Sharper benchmarking: Better peer comparison by age, class, and mileage to put each vehicle's history in context.



Note: CarRank remains a summary, not a replacement for a full inspection or report.

How CarRank helps buyers & dealers



One number, fast triage: The 0–100 score surfaces likely risk so shoppers can prioritize test drives and inspections.

Transparency for listings: Dealers can present inventory more clearly; mid-range scores invite discussion of history, high scores reflect cleaner records. Always with evidence: Every CarRank is backed by a FAXVIN report with section-level detail (title events, odometer readings, accidents/damage, recalls, prior use, theft/flood/frame indicators, registration and service activity, and overall data completeness).



“CarRank prioritizes attention - it doesn't replace a report or a mechanic,” said Edward Adams, Head of Product at FAXVIN.“A mid-50s score often means 'investigate': check title brands, odometer consistency, or past damage. An upper-80s score typically reflects a cleaner history. The point is clarity in seconds.”

How to use it

Start with a free license-plate lookup to pull the VIN and preview basics.Open the FAXVIN vehicle history report; CarRank appears near the top with the score and context.Compare candidates side-by-side, then drill into the sections that most influenced the score.



Availability

The updated CarRank is live today across the United States (50 states plus D.C.), with select data availability in Canada via partners.

About FAXVIN

FAXVIN provides on-demand vehicle history reports to help buyers and dealers make informed decisions. Reports summarize title brands and lien status, accident and damage records, odometer readings, recalls, prior use, theft/flood/frame indicators, service and registration activity, and more. Founded in 2010, FAXVIN serves consumers and businesses across North America.

