Sébanti Collection Announces Launch Of New Online Shop And Embraces A Pivotal Digital Era

MENAFN - GetNews) "“Sébanti Collection has always been built around the idea that jewellery is more than ornament-it's a vessel for memory, for expression, for the moments that matter,” said Sebou, the chief craftsman of the brand.“Today's launch of our online shop is an exciting evolution-one that enables us to serve our clients more directly, on their terms, while staying true to our artisanal roots. We see this as a digital turning point globally and locally, enabling us to bring our vision to life for more pe"Sébanti Collection has officially launched its new online shop, marking a major move for the Montréal-based jewelry brand. The new website offers a seamless, modern shopping experience with a mobile-friendly interface, secure checkout, and high-quality visual storytelling. This digital expansion allows customers worldwide to explore and purchase the brand's contemporary, high end gold jewelry collections.

Sébanti Collection, a Montréal-based fine jewellery brand celebrated for its thoughtful craftsmanship and personalized design services, today announces the official launch of its online shop at . With this milestone, the brand enters a new phase of digital presence-offering its collections and design services directly to clients via a dedicated e-commerce platform.

Since its inception, Sébanti Collection has positioned itself as a curator of meaningful jewellery-not simply accessories, but pieces that carry legacy, individuality and intentionality. On the brand's website, the guiding vision is described as:“Where legacy and self-expression meet. Guided by our commitment to honouring life's cherished moments, we create jewellery that brings joy to the everyday.” The product range includes rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, with custom-design options based in Montréal.

A Digital Pivot Aligned with the Brand's Values

With the launch of its online shop, Sébanti Collection extends beyond traditional showroom or private-commission modes, enabling broader access to its collections and personalized services. The newly designed platform is responsive across devices, integrates clear product presentation, and supports customization-such as engraving and bespoke design services. Free shipping (on qualifying orders), lifetime warranty, and video consultation services are now specified on the site, underlining the brand's commitment to service and quality in the digital environment.

Crafting Jewellery with Purpose

Sébanti Collection emphasises slow, intentional creation rooted in traditional jewellery-making methods, with each setting, curve and detail shaped with care and precision. The brand describes its pieces as being“made to last, glow and look good on everyone... unique and personalized jewelry creations handmade in Montréal.” Customisation is an important pillar: the“Gifts” section of the site explains that engraving of names, dates or meaningful words is offered, and customers can even have pieces they already own re-engraved.

By launching the online shop, Sébanti Collection is better positioned to bring this crafted, personalised experience to clients wherever they are-and to integrate fully digital services like video consultations that complement its heritage craftsmanship.

What Customers Can Expect

With the new online shop, visitors to the site will find:



A thoughtfully curated collection of fine jewellery: rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in refined styles.

Transparent policies: lifetime warranty, free resizing, free shipping on qualifying orders.

A language-option site (English / Français), reflecting the Montréal and wider Canadian audience. A commitment to ethical sourcing (“conflict free diamonds”) and durable, timeless design.



About Sébanti Collection

Founded in Montréal, Sébanti Collection is a fine jewellery brand dedicated to creating humane, lasting pieces that reflect personal legacy and style. With an emphasis on quality, customisation, and timeless design, the brand serves clients seeking more than mere trend-driven accessories. The launch of its online shop marks a key milestone, enabling a wider audience to engage with its collections and bespoke services through a streamlined, digital platform.