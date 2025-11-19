Tipatech Introduces Eco-Friendly Whole-House Water Filtration Systems That Preserve And Add Essential Minerals While Reducing Contaminants

MENAFN - GetNews) TipaTech has launched advanced filtration systems designed to maintain mineral balance in drinking water, in accordance with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the risks of demineralized water.







TipaTech, a water technology company, has introduced a new generation of whole-house and under-sink water filtration systems that preserve and add essential minerals while reducing contaminants. The company's approach differs from conventional reverse osmosis systems and salt-based softeners, which often remove minerals such as calcium and magnesium.

The company was founded by Baruch Ziser, a senior researcher in the Technion's INNOVATEC program, with more than 50 years of experience in water sciences. TipaTech's flagship products include the T-18 Whole-House Filtration Systems and the Lotus DY Under-Sink Purifier, both utilizing patented filtration technologies.







Technology Based on World Health Organization Research

The World Health Organization has published research indicating that demineralized water may negatively affect cardiovascular, metabolic, and bone health. TipaTech's systems are engineered to address this concern by preserving beneficial minerals through the filtration process.







The Lotus D uses a patented process called No-Smosis, which allows users to adjust the mineral content of the water and the total dissolved solids (TDS) between 100 and 1000 mg/L. The system enriches the water with magnesium ions, reduces approximately 300 types of undissolved gases that may be present in the water, and filters down to 0.007 microns through a dedicated membrane that reduces many potential contaminants as well as unpleasant tastes and odors.

The company has also developed antioxidant water technology that includes negative ORP values and hydrogen nano-bubbles. This technology is designed to neutralize free radicals and support cellular health, according to biomedical research in the field.







The T-18 whole-house system reduces lead from internal pipes and treats undissolved gases that may be present in the water, such as radon, sulfur, ammonia, and chlorine. The system reduces a wide range of contaminants, including arsenic, metals, pharmaceuticals, uranium, thorium, and more. It operates without electricity, salt, or chemical additives, and significantly reduces limescale buildup in plumbing systems.

Customizable Filtration with the Omega Extension

TipaTech also introduced the Omega Extension, designed for homes and regions with specific water challenges. The modular system can be added to the T-18 to enhance filtration capacity and optimize performance according to different water conditions.







The Omega Extension naturally balances water pH and reduces various contaminants, including chemicals, limescale, and organic compounds. Multiple Omega units can be connected to a single T-18 system, creating a customized solution for residential, restaurant, and small industrial applications.

"Our goal is to restore the natural balance of water instead of simply removing everything from it," said Baruch Ziser, founder of TipaTech. "Modern filtration should work with nature's chemistry, not against it."







Environmental and Safety Standards

All TipaTech systems are designed to produce zero wastewater, use no electricity, and avoid hazardous metals. The systems use replaceable cartridges and sealed collectors that capture contaminants instead of flushing them back into the environment.







TipaTech products have been tested and certified by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) for compliance with NSF/ANSI 42/61/372-2022 standards. The company received an international Platinum Medal for innovation for its advancements in water technology development.







TipaTech systems are now installed in homes, schools, and small businesses. The company offers direct consultation for customers seeking customized water filtration solutions tailored to their specific needs.







For more information about TipaTech water filtration systems, visit tipatech or contact TipaTech at the details below.






