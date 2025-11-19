Revolutionary Performance Apparel Brand Launches To Protect Birders From Skin Cancer While Enhancing Field Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)



""After my fourth diagnosis of malignant melanoma, I realized the birding community desperately needed specialized apparel that could protect us during those long hours in the field while maintaining the performance features we require," said Joe Hammond, founder of Raven Birding Apparel."Raven Birding Apparel debuts as the first performance clothing line specifically designed for birdwatchers, founded by a 30-year birding veteran and six-time skin cancer survivor. The brand features Sunbird Solar fabrics with the Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation, addressing a critical health gap in outdoor recreation apparel.

The birdwatching community, comprising millions of enthusiasts who spend countless hours exposed to harmful UV radiation, finally has access to purpose-built performance apparel designed specifically for their unique needs. Raven Birding Apparel has launched as the industry's first dedicated performance clothing line for birders, combining critical sun protection with advanced technologies that enhance the birding experience.

The brand emerges at a crucial time when skin cancer rates continue to climb across the United States. According to the American Cancer Society's 2025 estimates, approximately 104,960 new melanomas will be diagnosed this year, with about 8,430 people expected to die from the disease. These sobering statistics underscore the urgent need for specialized protective clothing for outdoor enthusiasts who spend extended periods in direct sunlight. What sets Raven Birding Apparel apart is its foundation in authentic experience and genuine need. The company's founder brings over three decades of birding expertise to the design process, having personally faced malignant melanoma four times and basal cell carcinoma twice. This firsthand understanding of both the risks birders face and the specific requirements of the activity has shaped every aspect of the brand's product development.

The cornerstone of Raven Birding Apparel's innovation lies in its Sunbird Solar fabrics, which have earned the prestigious Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. This certification provides birders with confidence that their clothing meets rigorous standards for UV protection. Beyond sun safety, the fabrics incorporate MShield® Odor Resistant Technology, which prevents odor-causing bacteria from clinging to fabric, keeping gear fresher for longer. The integration of Pure-Tech® Cool Wicking Technology ensures comfort during long observation sessions in varying weather conditions, addressing a common complaint among birders who previously had to choose between protection and performance.

The brand's color palette is crafted to keep birders in rhythm with the natural world. Inspired by stone, sky, and shifting landscapes, these tones provide both camouflage and comfort, blending seamlessly into diverse environments while elevating technical performance.

The timing of this launch coincides with a surge in birdwatching participation, as millions of people have discovered or rediscovered the hobby in recent years. This growing community has increasingly sought gear that matches their dedication to the pursuit, moving beyond generic outdoor apparel that fails to address the specific challenges of birding. Whether crouching in wetlands at dawn, standing motionless in open fields during midday sun, or navigating dense forests, birders require clothing that adapts to diverse environments while providing consistent protection.

The brand's commitment to the birding community extends beyond product development. Raven Birding Apparel has already established partnerships with respected figures in the birding world, including brand ambassadors Luis Gles and Mariah Hryniewich of Woodstars Birding & Nature Tours, whose expertise and influence help ensure products meet the real-world needs of serious birders. The founder's appearance on the Bird's Eye View podcast on November 12 represents another step in engaging directly with the community to share the mission of combining safety with performance.

