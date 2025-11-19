403
Kuwait's Army Chief Of Staff Discusses With US Officials Strengthening Defense Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Visiting Chief of Staff of Kuwait's Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Khaled Al-Shuraian met on Wednesday with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for the Middle East Michael DiMino.
The meeting was held at the Pentagon's H.Q in Washington where Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah was present, Kuwait's Chief of General Staff said in a press release.
During the meeting, bilateral relations and means of developing joint military cooperation were discussed, along with standing strategic partnerships and ways of boosting them in a manner that serves common interests, it noted.
The two sides further touched upon efforts aiming to strengthen regional stability and security, and pursuing coordinating stances in multiple military and defense issues of common interests, it noted.
Accompanied by a high-profile delegation of senior Kuwaiti military officials, Al-Shuraian visited the Pentagon's H.Q where he was informed about some departments and sections. (end)
