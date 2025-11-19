Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait, Britain Mull Cooperation In Combatting Money-Laundering


2025-11-19 03:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- An official Kuwaiti delegation headed by Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad discussed with British officials strengthening cooperation in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing.
The Kuwaiti delegation explored with officials from the British Treasury prospects for upgrading partnership and exchanging experiences in this important domain.
The two sides affirmed their keenness to buttress bilateral coordination and support joint efforts to improve efficiency of related systems and procedures to enhance the safety of the financial sector. (end)
nbs


MENAFN19112025000071011013ID1110369383



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search