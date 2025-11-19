403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, Britain Mull Cooperation In Combatting Money-Laundering
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- An official Kuwaiti delegation headed by Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Dr. Hamad Al-Mekrad discussed with British officials strengthening cooperation in fighting money laundering and terrorist financing.
The Kuwaiti delegation explored with officials from the British Treasury prospects for upgrading partnership and exchanging experiences in this important domain.
The two sides affirmed their keenness to buttress bilateral coordination and support joint efforts to improve efficiency of related systems and procedures to enhance the safety of the financial sector. (end)
nbs
The Kuwaiti delegation explored with officials from the British Treasury prospects for upgrading partnership and exchanging experiences in this important domain.
The two sides affirmed their keenness to buttress bilateral coordination and support joint efforts to improve efficiency of related systems and procedures to enhance the safety of the financial sector. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment