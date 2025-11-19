403
Jordan Calls For Backing UNRWA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi affirmed on Wednesday the necessity of financially and politically supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to continue its role in serving Palestinian people.
Al-Safadi made the statement during the UNRWA's consultative committee meeting, in the presence of the agency's general commissioner Philippe Lazzarini, and representatives and observers.
Al-Safadi stressed the UNRWA's central role in offering services to Palestinian refugees mainly in the Gaza Strip which has been suffering an unprecedented humanitarian disaster caused by the Israeli occupation aggression.
He warned against the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of the agency, in an attempt to liquidate the refugees' issue which should be resolved in accordance with the two-state solution, in a manner that ensures the rights of refugees to return and compensation. (end)
