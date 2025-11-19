QERC To Organize Al Zubarah International Cup At Marathon Village In Sealine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Endurance Racing Club (QERC) announced that it will organize the Al Zubarah International Cup on Friday at the Marathon Village in Sealine, with the participation of 75 riders of both genders.

The competition program is set to begin with veterinary inspections for the horses, followed by the 100 km international endurance race, in addition to a qualifying international race over the same distance.

The Cup will be contested over the first phase spanning 35 km, the second 25 km, and the third and fourth phases 20 km each.

Vice President of QERC, Mohammed Majed Al Sulaiti, emphasized that all organizational and coaching arrangements have been primed to ensure an exceptional and well-managed event.

The large-scale participation reflects the preeminence of this race on both the domestic and global stages, highlighting the club's steadfast commitment to providing a safe and competitive environment that allows riders and horses to perform well, Al Sulaiti said.

He predicted that the race would witness fierce competition among numerous riders vying for the top positions in the second event of the club's 2025-2026 season calendar.

Notably, QERC previously organized the Al Wasmi Race, the debut race of the 2025-2026 season, at Marathona Village in Sealine over a 100 km distance with 66 riders participating.