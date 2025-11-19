FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Strong Fan Engagement With Promotional Tour At Msheireb

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organizing Committee for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 held today a promotional tour for the tournament at Msheireb Downtown Doha, as part of its efforts to promote the sporting event.

The trophy tour allowed fans and visitors at Msheireb Wadi Square to see the cup up close and obtain information about the tournament and its stadiums.

Fans also took part in accompanying activities and events, including interactive experiences and video games inside the dedicated pavilion. Visitors were keen to capture AI-generated souvenir photos with the tournament trophy, virtually positioned inside the stadiums that will host the competitions.

The Local Organizing Committee announced the public viewing schedule for the trophy in the Msheireb area over the next three days. On November 20 and 21 the schedule will be from from 4pm to 11pm while on November 22 it will be from 10am to 10pm

The promotional tour for the Arab Cup kicked off on October 14 in five GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates) and will continue until November 23.

The tour enabled fans in the Msheireb Wadi area to get an up-close look at the prestigious trophy as part of the build-up to hosting the 11th edition of the Arab Cup next December.

The trophy is also scheduled to be displayed at the tournament pavilion, which will be set up at other public venues across Qatar in the coming period.

Qatar will host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 with the participation of 16 national teams from Dec. 1 to 18 at six World Cup stadiums that previously hosted matches during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.