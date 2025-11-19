403
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of El Salvador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the State of Qatar, Milton Eduardo Acevedo, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties. Qatar El Salvador
