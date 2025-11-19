Meity Launches Free 'YUVA AI For ALL' Course To Build AI Skills Nationwide

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched 'YUVA AI for ALL', a free introductory course developed under the IndiaAI Mission.

The course aims to equip 1 crore people with basic artificial intelligence (AI) skills and promote responsible and inclusive use of emerging technologies.

MeitY said the 4.5 hour self-paced programme is designed to help learners understand fundamental AI concepts through simple, practical explanations and real-life Indian examples.

The course is available for free on platforms including FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi and leading ed-tech portals.

Participants who complete the modules will receive an official Government of India certificate.

The six-module course covers AI fundamentals, everyday applications in education and work, safe and ethical tool use, and practical use cases from India, along with insights into future opportunities in the AI sector.

MeitY said the initiative is part of India's broader push to build an AI-aware and AI-ready society. It aims to bridge the digital divide, support ethical AI practices and prepare the workforce for emerging technology driven roles.

Schools, colleges and organisations can partner with IndiaAI to promote the course, integrate it into learning programmes and jointly brand certificates.

'YUVA AI for ALL' has been developed by AI expert Jaspreet Bindra, Founder, AI & Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd. The content blends global best practices with India-specific context and places strong emphasis on responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

