Minister Of Communications Meets Singapore Minister Of Manpower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology, HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, met with Minister of Manpower and Minister in Charge of Energy, Science and Technology of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Tan See Ling.

The meeting dealt with discussing ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, developing skills, and technical innovation. It also dealt with discussing joint opportunities to support the digital economy and future-proofing the workforce.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing joint work in a way that serves the development aspirations of both countries.