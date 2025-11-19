Picsee Launches The World's First Social Platform That Helps You Get All Your Photos From Friends

(BUSINESS WIRE )--PicSee, a new kind of social platform, announced its global launch - introducing a revolutionary way for friends and family to reconnect through photos. Built on mutual photo sharing and powered by AI, PicSee helps users automatically get all their photos from friends by giving them theirs - without ever uploading them to the cloud.

Every year, trillions of photos are captured but rarely shared with the friends in them. PicSee changes that. Using on-device facial recognition and a patent-pending“give to get” system, the app automatically identifies which photos belong to whom and helps friends exchange them securely with a single tap.

PicSee scans a user's gallery, recognizes faces, and generates a personalized invite such as:“I have 75 of your pics. Come get them on PicSee.”

Once two friends approve each other, PicSee automatically exchanges their photos from the past - and any new ones clicked - through a 24-hour review window, giving either the ability to cancel or recall photos anytime. The result is an effortless, fair, and private photo-sharing experience that works both ways.

Mayank Bidawatka, Founder of PicSee, said:

“Over two trillion photos are clicked every year but never reach the people in them. We built PicSee to bring those memories back - privately, effortlessly, and without storing anyone's data. Our 'give to get' mutual sharing flow ensures everyone benefits from a fun and fair exchange. With best-in-class privacy, everything stays encrypted and on-device - even we can't see your photos.

PicSee is a new kind of social media built around shared memories - not metrics. It's designed to make people happy again - not anxious, insecure, or manipulated.”

Privacy-first architecture

Unlike traditional social or photo sharing apps, PicSee never stores photos on its servers. Transfers are end-to-end encrypted, users get a 24-hour review window, screenshots are blocked, and users can recall photos anytime - making it one of the most secure photo platforms globally.

With users across 60+ countries, PicSee is redefining social connections from likes and followers to shared memories among close friends. Nearly 30% of the users have more of their photos on PicSee than in their own camera galleries!

