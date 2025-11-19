USD/JPY Forecast 19/11: Buyers Against JPY (Video)
- The US dollar continues its steady climb against the yen as strong buying pressure holds the pair above key support. Interest-rate differentials and Japan's loose policy backdrop favor further upside, with pullbacks still viewed as buying opportunities.
All things being equal, this is a market where the ¥153 level is your floor. The 50-day EMA is racing toward that area. As you get paid at the end of every day to hold this pair to the long side, that is all I have been doing for several months now, and this is a reasonable amount of my portfolio. It is a nice investment. It is the carry trade that Forex markets tend to rely on over the longer term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnytime we pull back, you have to look at it as a potential buying opportunity. There is nothing on this chart that even remotely suggests that we should be shorting this pair. It is a nice, gentle grind higher. It is relentless, and that is exactly what you want to see-not exuberant buying, but a nice steady grind to the upside that continues to defy gravity in a slow and controlled manner. I do believe this pair goes much higher.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
