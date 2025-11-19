USD/ILS Analysis Today 19/11: Reversal Occurred (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/ILS is near the 3.27500 ratio as of this morning with its typically rather wide spread being displayed, and following a test of long-term lows last Thursday which created a reversal higher.

The USD/ILS tested values late last week not seen since August of 2022. The currency pair was able to break below the 3.20000 mark and flirted with values near 3.19000 momentarily. While the USD/ILS has been correlating via short-term trading to the broad Forex market, the currency pair continues to demonstrate a solid bearish trend lower. Yes, the USD/ILS has climbed incrementally the past few day of trading, but its values remains within the lower realms of long-term technical charts.

The lack of clarity regarding U.S interest rates has caused choppiness in the broad Forex market, and risk adverse conditions globally in equity indices the past few days has caused dampened enthusiasm for investors too. The USD/ILS has certainly moved higher based on shifting sentiment and the near-term may remain rather choppy.

Even as the USD/ILS has moved upwards in the short-term and touched highs around 3.28900 yesterday, the currency pair has shown a capability to trigger selling. The 3.30000 mark appears to be a rather interesting resistance level which may prove durable. The U.S Fed will release its Meeting Minutes report from its previous FOMC get together later today, but it will likely only cause more anxiousness for financial institutions who do not like the current lack of clarity being heard from the U.S central bank.

Tomorrow the U.S will issue a long delayed Non-Farm Employment Change report. Layoffs from large U.S corporations did happen over the past month, the job numbers will prove interesting. However, investors may not trust the results completely since there was a U.S government shutdown from early October until early last week Fed's Near-Term Importance

Thus, Fed dynamics continue to play a role in Forex. The question is if the USD/ILS outlook will continue to maintain its current lower stance no matter what current statistics and interest rate viewpoints from the U.S produce near-term.



And it likely will, a window between the 3.30000 and 3.22000 values may been seen as legitimate by financial institutions.

Yet, because of global nervous sentiment which is being heard right now and likely over the next couple of days, the USD/ILS could flirt with resistance levels.

Day traders should not get overly ambitious about upside and look for quick hitting moves upwards that may be seen while using solid risk taking tactics. Looking for quick reversals lower in the short-term should be treated carefully, if a trader is anticipating a reactive selling burst.

USD/ILS Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 3.27800

Current Support: 3.29690

High Target: 3.26900

Low Target: 3.24500

