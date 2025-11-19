Itop Launches Itop Voicy: Free Real-Time AI Voice Changer For Windows Pcs

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - iTop, a pioneering developer of creative software tools, today announced the global launch of iTop Voicy, a brand-new, smart real-time AI voice changer specifically designed for Windows users. Available 100% free, iTop Voicy leverages the most advanced AI modulation technology to deliver smooth, instant voice transformation, eliminating latency and empowering users to completely redefine their digital voice presence without any loading delays.



Image caption: iTop Voicy – Real Time Voice Changer for PC – 100% Free.

iTop Voicy is packed with powerful features designed to seamlessly swap voices and enhance communication with zero hassle:



One-Click Audio Voice Conversion Across All Scenes: This feature ensures seamless integration across diverse scenarios, excelling particularly in gaming and streaming environments. Users can effortlessly change the voice in any existing audio or video file with a single The conversion function is perfect for assigning unique character voices to scripts or incorporating immersive sound effects-like ambient noises or laughter-to create a specific atmosphere that significantly enhances storytelling and audience engagement.

Real Time Voice Changer with No Latency: With the most advanced AI modulation technology, iTop Voicy can instantly change characteristics like age, gender, and voice style without sacrificing naturalness. Crucially, the high-fidelity results are delivered in real-time with no lag or latency, ensuring flawless performance during gaming and streaming

Custom Voice Model Generation: Users can gain complete control over their own sounds within this voice Beyond the 100+ models in the official AI Voice Library, users can import any voice and precisely tweak parameters-including pitch, timbre, and emotion- to build their own collections of bespoke voice models, which can be easily organized and accessed. Studio-Quality Recording and Large Sound Models: Offering content creators professional-grade audio productions for podcasts and audiobooks, the software is driven by a large and diverse inventory of sound models that enable flexible voice recording and swapping. To ensure superior quality, the integrated noise reducer and audio enhancer automatically eliminate background noise and microphone echoes, guaranteeing every sound output is crisp, clean, and hyper-realistic.

“Communication across gaming, streaming, and content creation demands instantaneous, high-fidelity audio, and that's exactly what iTop Voicy delivers,” said Andy Yung, the product manager of iTop Voicy.“We aim to provide users with the simplest but richest voice-changing process. Whether you want to sound like a fictional character in a game or record a studio-level podcast voiceover, iTop Voicy offers powerful, real-time technology completely free of charge. This is a game-changer for digital self-expression.”

iTop Voicy is fully compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10. Now it's available for free download at its official website , instantly equipping PC users with the power of professional real-time AI voice transformation.

About iTop

iTop is one of the fastest-rising stars in the software development industry, creating intuitive, stable, and smart software. It has developed popular tools like iTop VPN, iTop Screen Recorder, iTop Data Recovery, and iTop Easy Desktop to improve efficiency, maximize time, and make users' digital lives much easier and more enjoyable. Since 2016, iTop has been creating tools and software that run on both desktop PCs and mobile devices. iTop products are used and trusted by more than 20 million users now.

Learn more at:

