Deeptech Hub Takes On Cybercrime

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A new cyber-innovation centre has been unveiled to tackle evolving digital threats with advanced technology. The Vyuha Labs – Cyber Innovation Hub, launched through a partnership between International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, will bring together academia, industry and law-enforcement to co-develop deep-tech tools aimed at strengthening cyber-security infrastructure. The facility spans more than 3,000 sq ft and is equipped with specialist infrastructure to prototype solutions for crime analytics, fraud detection and forensic processing.

The core mission of the hub is to convert early-stage research into deployable products that serve policing and digital safety needs. IIIT-H Director Prof Sandeep Shukla noted that simply publishing academic papers is not sufficient; the institution aims to hand over viable technologies to start-ups or third-party companies for implementation and scaling. TGCSB Director Shikha Goel emphasised that innovation-led solutions are the only effective route to stay ahead of threat actors, citing a decline in cyber-crime incidents within Telangana even as national levels have surged.

One of the flagship initiatives within the hub is an automatic processing system for distress-call data gathered via the 1930 helpline. Leveraging IIIT-H's language-technology centre, the system converts voice calls into written transcripts, applies machine-learning algorithms to detect patterns and flags hotspots of criminal activity-shifting the approach from reactive logging to proactive intelligence generation. Another major effort focuses on financial-fraud analytics: mining citizen-complaint and transaction data to track investment-scam and cryptocurrency-fraud trends and to evaluate policing interventions for effectiveness. A third component addresses computer-vision based forensic tracking through camera-feed analysis and automated suspect-movement detection, part of a longer-term plan to enhance digital-evidence workflows.

See also Rupee Under Pressure as Central Bank Steps In

The strategic positioning of Vyuha Labs reflects a broader shift in how cyber-crime is being addressed. Rather than centralised national agencies alone, regional hubs are emerging that bring together local police forces, technical research institutes and private-sector partners for agile innovation and deployment. TGCSB's claim of an 11 per cent fall in cyber-crime within Telangana, even as 37 per cent growth was recorded nationally, is cited as evidence of the model's early promise. The facility is housed within IIIT-H's Cyber Manthan wing, signalling a formal institutional route from research through incubation to real-world solution delivery.

Start-ups and industry play a crucial role in this ecosystem. According to project chief executive Rajul Negi, the lab aims to hand off matured research to start-ups or established companies, thereby ensuring proper deployment, maintenance and scalability across multiple jurisdictions at lower cost than traditional agencies. For example, the language-tech solution being built for call-transcription is expected to be transferred to a young company that can manage ongoing updates, user-interface enhancements and multi-state rollout. Prof Shukla stated that the academic institution intends to remain focused on core research while leveraging partner entities for full product development.

Observers point to several challenges the initiative must overcome. Translating academic proof-of-concepts into field-ready tools often encounters issues of interoperability with existing police systems, budget constraints for rollout and the need for ongoing technical support and upgrades. The policing ecosystem may also need training and culture change to absorb deep-tech workflows rather than legacy manual processes. Moreover, while the state hub model can address local threats, coordination with national agencies and cross-border crime networks remains a complex demand.

See also E-commerce Demand Broadens Beyond Festivals in India

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.